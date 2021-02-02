The man who thrived under Fico’s governments has been detained. Who is Jozef Brhel?

He refused the charges.

Jozef Brhel, who has been described within the Gorilla file as a shareholder of Smer, was detained by police on Tuesday after an interrogation. He will wait for a trial in court, which will decide whether Brhel will be taken into custody, the Sme daily reported.

Brhel was interrogated at the National Criminal Agency in Bratislava on Tuesday morning after flying on a private plane to Vienna airport on Monday evening, aktuality.sk reported. He is charged with establishing an organised group whose aim was to profit from IT orders at the Financial Administration.

The charges against Brhel, František Imrecze, who served as the head of the Financial Administration after being nominated by the previous Smer government, and others are reportedly linked to the testimonies of Ľudovít Makó and Martin Fleischer, both charged in other corruption cases. Makó previously led the criminal unit at the Financial Administration, while Fleischer served as the economic director at the Financial Administration until 2016.

Oligarch in the background

2. Feb 2021 at 17:18 | Compiled by Spectator staff