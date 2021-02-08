Curfew has been prolonged. Where will I need a negative test result?

These measures came into force on February 8.

The cabinet approved at its Friday session to prolong the national emergency by a further 40 days, starting on February 8. This means that the restrictions linked to national emergency will be in place at least until March 19.

This includes the ban on assembly of more than six people and the curfew that will be applied between 5:00 and 1:00 of the next day.

For certain exceptions from curfew, a negative test result will be required. This includes:

going to school and accompanying children to school. People (including teachers) will have to show one of the following: a negative PCR or antigen test result no older than 7 days (children going to kindergartens and first four grades of primary schools do not have to be tested, but one of their parents has to have a test); a confirmation that they have been infected with Covid-19, no older than three months; a confirmation that the person was vaccinated with the second dose at least 14 days ago; a confirmation that they could not attend testing due to health reasons (broken nose, cancer patients, people suffering from autism spectrum and immunity diseases, etc.);

a commute to work if people cannot work from home due to the character of their job, and to a job interview. They will have to show: from February 10 a negative PCR or antigen test result no older than 7 days if they work in a district in black and dark-red tier of COVID automat alert system (until then no test is required); from February 15 a negative PCR or antigen test result no older than 14 days if they work in a district in the red tier (until then, no test is required); from February 15 a negative PCR or antigen test result no older than 21 days if they work in the light red tier (until then, no test is required); a confirmation that they have been infected with Covid-19, no older than three months; a confirmation that the person was vaccinated with the second dose at least 14 days ago; a confirmation that they could not attend testing due to health reasons (broken nose, cancer patients, people suffering from autism spectrum and immunity diseases, etc.);

a trip to dry cleaners, newsagents, opticians, bank, insurance company, library, bicycle services and car repair shops, post offices, delivery points and issue points of online shops, facilities providing the technical and emission control of vehicles, garden shops, shoe repair shops, and scrapyard. People will be required to show one of the following: a negative PCR or antigen test result no older than 7 days; a confirmation that they have been infected with Covid-19, no older than three months; a confirmation that the person was vaccinated with the second dose at least 14 days ago; a confirmation that they could not attend testing due to health reasons (bro(broken nose, cancer patients, people suffering from autism spectrum and immunity diseases, etc.);

mass events permitted by the Public Health Authority. People will be required to show one of the following: a negative PCR or antigen test result no older than 7 days; a confirmation that they have been infected with Covid-19, no older than three months; a confirmation that the person was vaccinated with the second dose at least 14 days ago; a confirmation that they could not attend testing due to health reasons (broken nose, cancer patients, people suffering from autism spectrum and immunity diseases, etc.);

travelling abroad and back. People will be required to show one of the following: a negative PCR or antigen test result no older than 7 days; a confirmation that they have been infected with Covid-19, no older than three months; a confirmation that the person was vaccinated with the second dose at least 14 days ago; a confirmation that they could not attend testing due to health reasons (broken nose, cancer patients, people suffering from autism spectrum and immunity diseases, etc.);

visit to a state body for an operation that cannot be done distantly. People will be required to show one of the following: a negative PCR or antigen test result no older than 7 days; a confirmation that they have been infected with Covid-19, no older than three months; a confirmation that the person was vaccinated with the second dose at least 14 days ago; a confirmation that they could not attend testing due to health reasons (bro(broken nose, cancer patients, people suffering from autism spectrum and immunity diseases, etc.).



A negative test will not be required when:

shopping in the nearest essential shops (groceries, pharmacies and shops selling medical equipment, chemists’, shops selling animal fodder, petrol stations);

going to the doctor and medical facility, including accompanying a person who needs treatment (but if the doctor resides in another district, a test is required);

going to testing;

going to a funeral, wedding ceremony or christening;

taking care of a relative who needs such care;

walking pets within a 1,000m perimeter from one’s home and taking care of farm animals;

going out to nature and doing individual sports within a district. If one goes outside the district (not possible if this district is in the black tier), they will have to show (apart from children younger than 15 and people older than 65 years): a negative PCR or antigen test result no older than 7 days; a confirmation that they have been infected with Covid-19, no older than three months; a confirmation that the person was vaccinated with the second dose at least 14 days ago; a confirmation that they could not attend testing due to health reasons (broken nose, etc.)

taking children to another parent who can meet with them based on a court decision.

Family visits are not exempted from curfew.

In what tier is my district? Districts at Warning Level 4 (black) Partizánske • Šaľa • Zlaté Moravce • Revúca • Rožňava • Bánovce nad Bebravou • Hlohovec • Trnava • Žiar nad Hronom Districts at Warning Level 3 (dark red) Banská Bystrica • Brezno • Prievidza • Bratislava • Malacky • Pezinok • Senec • Dolný Kubín • Dunajská Streda • Galanta • Humenné • Medzilaborce • Snina • Komárno • Košice • Levice • Martin • Michalovce • Sobrance • Nitra • Nové Zámky • Levoča • Poprad • Ilava • Považská Bystrica • Púchov • Senica • Gelnica • Spišská Nová Ves • Topoľčany • Trebišov • Myjava • Nové Mesto n.Váhom • Piešťany • Vranov nad Topľou • Banská Štiavnica • Žarnovica • Bytča • Detva • Krupina • Zvolen • Košice-okolie Districts at Warning Level 2 (red) Bardejov • Čadca • Kysucké Nové Mesto • Námestovo • Tvrdošín • Liptovský Mikuláš • Ružomberok • Lučenec • Poltár • Turčianske Teplice • Kežmarok • Prešov • Sabinov • Rimavská Sobota • Skalica • Stará Ľubovňa • Stropkov • Svidník • Trenčín • Žilina Districts at Warning Level 1 (light red) •Veľký Krtíš

8. Feb 2021 at 18:18 | Compiled by Spectator staff