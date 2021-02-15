Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Latest poll shows the far right would not make it to parliament

Sulík’s SaS is still ahead of PM Matovič’s OĽaNO, according to the AKO poll.

The ĽSNS party of Marian Kotleba has lost several members.The ĽSNS party of Marian Kotleba has lost several members. (Source: TASR)

If the general election had taken place in early February, the far-right Kotlebovci – People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) would not make it to parliament.

Following the recent split and the departure of several well-known faces, the party led by Marian Kotleba, who is awaiting a prison sentence for handing over controversial cheques featuring Nazi symbolism, would be supported by only 3.8 percent of voters.

This stems from a poll carried out by the AKO agency between February 8 and 11 on 1,000 respondents.

In the previous polls, the party oscillated between 5 and 9 percent. In the AKO poll from December 2020, it was supported by 5.4 percent of respondents.

Seven parties in the parliament

The parliamentary election would be won by Hlas of Peter Pellegrini with 25-percent support.

Related articleHlas is gaining strength, along with Sulík’s SaS Read more 

Second would be Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) of Richard Sulík with 15.1 percent, followed by the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) of PM Igor Matovič with 13.8 percent.

Parliamentary seats would also be given to Smer with 8.5 percent, Progressive Slovakia with 7.2 percent, Za Ľudí with 5.4 percent, and Sme Rodina with 5.1 percent.

The Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) would fall short of parliament by a narrow margin, as it would win the support of 4.9 percent of voters.

The fragmentation of the far-right

The poll took place around the time several politicians, including Milan Mazurek and Milan Uhrík, announced their departure from ĽSNS.

As a result, several respondents said that they would vote “for a party of Mazurek/Uhrík”. This answer was later evaluated as part of the “I don’t know” category since such a subject has not been created yet, AKO pointed out.

These results could signal the potential fragmentation of ĽSNS voters.

15. Feb 2021 at 11:42  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Election

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics
Strana Kotleba - ĽSNS

Top stories

The police controls on Bratislava-Berg border crossing.

News digest: Police intensifies border controls, e-census kicked off

South Africa strain not confirmed. Warning against low temperatures issued. Slovakia celebrates 30th anniversary of V4.

1 h
The start of the Visegrad cooperation in 1991: Presidents Lech Walesa, Árpád Göncz, and Václav Havel. (in the centre)

What is the Slovak interest in Visegrad?

V4 as one power bloc in the EU is not a good idea, writes the Slovak foreign minister.

59m
Petra Vlhová competes during the slalom portion of the women's combined race, at the alpine ski World Championships, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

Petra Vlhová wins her first medal at the world championship

The Slovak skier placed second in the Alpine Combined.

4 h
Vaccination of teachers under 55 using the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine in Žilina.

Slovakia tightens seal on borders as country breaks Covid records

Government cites the new variants spreading in Europe as the reason. Hospitals still under strain, vaccination of teachers finally underway.

7 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)