Bratislava wants to buy a former night club in Sad Janka Kráľa park

The building may house toilets or be used for the sale of refreshments.

Bratislava city council plans to obtain a dilapidated building that used to house a night club in Sad Janka Kráľa park. This is the last building in the territory of the park, which is not under its administration.

“Bratislava considers Sad Janka Kráľa park to be a significant public space, which it wants develop and secure its adequate usage in an complex way,” the city council wrote.

The city resumed management over the whole park last year.

Related article Sad Janka Kráľa Park getting a facelift Read more

The city council showed interest in the building in late 2020, but the price required by its owner exceeded the current ability of the city to pay.

“We are continuing the negotiations and have called on the owner to set a realistic price,” said the city council.

The council wants the building to help provide the necessary amenities of the park. It might house toilets, or be used for the sale of refreshments for reasonable prices, or as a background for cultural and social events held in the park.

If the city council fails to acquire the building, it will strictly monitor whether its function is in line with the set usage of this area.

The Messalina Club operated in the building for some 20 years. It closed last February when the first Covid-19 wave locked down the whole country. The owner set the sale price at €2.13 million, the bratislavskenoviny.sk reported.

19. Feb 2021 at 18:23 | Compiled by Spectator staff