Surviving, so far as we can tell

Does anyone understand Slovakia’s pandemic rules any more?

After all the lockdowns, ‘skrinings’, ‘automats’, and incoherent ‘I’ll just put it out there’ proposals floated by ministers one day and torpedoed the next, the numbers contracting Covid-19 continue to tick up by thousands a day, and deaths by over 100 a day. Daily vaccinations remain pitifully low, in four-digit figures.

Each week, I trudge down to the local testing centre – a former primary school – where someone in full-body PPE sticks a swab up my nose. The youngsters all get their results by SMS, but the pensioners and I know from bitter experience that a physical bumážka is the gold standard of Slovak bureaucracy, and worth a few extra moments of our time.

As we wait in the playground for our numbers to come up, a boombox serenades us with rock hits. This week it was ‘Eye of the Tiger’ by Survivor.

Licence to roam

23. Feb 2021 at 17:31 | James Thomson