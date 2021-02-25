Ski tows have to be turned off, some ski resorts circumvent measures

Inspired by Czechs.

Ski resorts in Slovakia are still closed due to Covid measures.

Sledders and skiers may use the slopes, though. Operators of the resorts cannot turn on ski tows, so those who wants to ski must make their way uphill on their own.

The Jahodná resort near Košice circumvents the measures. Instead of a ski-tow, a Snowcat pulls skiers up the hill on a specially adjusted rope, regional daily Korzár reported.

This is how it also works in the Czech Republic, as well as in Slovakia, as a new method to get skiers and snowboarders up a hill during Covid and non-functioning cable cars.

Labour inspection office checks novelty

The Mýto pod Ďumbierom ski resort in the district of Brezno is also using the novelty. The Snowcat is helping skiers for the second week now.

“We took inspiration from the Czech Republic,” said Alena Kičová from the ski resort in Mýto pod Ďumbierom, as quoted by Korzár, adding that hygienists banned them from organising skiing so they came up with the novelty.

“Our visitors are very happy that they can finally ski,” she said. “We require a negative, minimum one-week-old Covid test from each one and all sign a paper to which they agree to this untraditional form of skiing.”

25. Feb 2021 at 11:46 | Compiled by Spectator staff