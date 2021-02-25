Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Ski tows have to be turned off, some ski resorts circumvent measures

Inspired by Czechs.

(Source: Korzár/Judita Čermáková)

Ski resorts in Slovakia are still closed due to Covid measures.

Let this guide be your key to the most ravishingly beautiful secrets of the Košice Region (www.spectacularslovakia.sk)Let this guide be your key to the most ravishingly beautiful secrets of the Košice Region (www.spectacularslovakia.sk) (Source: Spectacular Slovakia)

Sledders and skiers may use the slopes, though. Operators of the resorts cannot turn on ski tows, so those who wants to ski must make their way uphill on their own.

The Jahodná resort near Košice circumvents the measures. Instead of a ski-tow, a Snowcat pulls skiers up the hill on a specially adjusted rope, regional daily Korzár reported.

This is how it also works in the Czech Republic, as well as in Slovakia, as a new method to get skiers and snowboarders up a hill during Covid and non-functioning cable cars.

Labour inspection office checks novelty

The Mýto pod Ďumbierom ski resort in the district of Brezno is also using the novelty. The Snowcat is helping skiers for the second week now.

“We took inspiration from the Czech Republic,” said Alena Kičová from the ski resort in Mýto pod Ďumbierom, as quoted by Korzár, adding that hygienists banned them from organising skiing so they came up with the novelty.

“Our visitors are very happy that they can finally ski,” she said. “We require a negative, minimum one-week-old Covid test from each one and all sign a paper to which they agree to this untraditional form of skiing.”

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

25. Feb 2021 at 11:46  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Former police chief has been warned about his arrest in advance. Court points finger at Kaliňák

Tibor Gašpar led the police under Smer, now he is facing organised crime charges.

4 h
Car production in Volkswagen Slovakia in Bratislava.

Manufacturing companies top the list of biggest receivers of direct pandemic aid

Slovakia’s price tag for pandemic measures is €4.6 billion so far.

22 h
A nurse holds up the Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 at the National Hospital as vaccinations start in Itaugua, Paraguay.

Sputnik vaccine orbits Slovak politics

Slovakia’s febrile politics has made it vulnerable to Russian mischief using its Sputnik vaccine.

8 h
Richard Sulík said he is ready to serve as health minister.

News digest: More people in hospital and vaccination halted

Kurzarbeit to become a permanent tool. Sulík offers himself for health minister. Slovakia gets another protected regional specialty.

22 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)