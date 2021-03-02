PM welcoming Russian vaccines was inappropriate

Matovič's partners react to purchase of Sputnik V.

PM Igor Matovič's presence during the delivery of the Sputnik V vaccines in Slovakia is not considered appropriate, said Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok at a press conference after PM Igor Matovič and Health Minister Marek Krajčí travelled to Košice airport with a batch of Sputnik V vaccines behind them.

“We could have been there during the arrival of the American, German, British-Swedish [vaccines] but we did not do that, because it does not make sense,” Korčok wrote on Facebook.

He added that the origin of the country does not matter if the vaccine is properly registered in the EU. Sputnik V has not requested registration and that’s why the political attention of this unregistered vaccine is not right, Korčok added.

Not right, not safe

2. Mar 2021 at 11:27 | Compiled by Spectator staff