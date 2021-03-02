Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

PM welcoming Russian vaccines was inappropriate

Matovič's partners react to purchase of Sputnik V.

Veronika Remišová's party blocked the purchase at a cabinet meeting a few weeks ago.Veronika Remišová's party blocked the purchase at a cabinet meeting a few weeks ago. (Source: SITA)

PM Igor Matovič's presence during the delivery of the Sputnik V vaccines in Slovakia is not considered appropriate, said Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok at a press conference after PM Igor Matovič and Health Minister Marek Krajčí travelled to Košice airport with a batch of Sputnik V vaccines behind them.

“We could have been there during the arrival of the American, German, British-Swedish [vaccines] but we did not do that, because it does not make sense,” Korčok wrote on Facebook.

Post by ivan.korcok.

He added that the origin of the country does not matter if the vaccine is properly registered in the EU. Sputnik V has not requested registration and that’s why the political attention of this unregistered vaccine is not right, Korčok added.

Not right, not safe

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

2. Mar 2021 at 11:27  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Igor Matovič

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Martin Klus

Deputy minister: I hope Sputnik producers reconsider their incomprehensible attitude

If Russia wants to save lives, they may register their vaccine with the EU. Otherwise, there is probably something else going on.

22 h
Tomáš Valášek

Another MP quits coalition after Sputnik landing

Former ambassador to NATO Tomáš Valášek says the purchase of the Russian vaccine is spitting in the face of Slovakia's EU partners.

22 h
Slovakia received the first batch of Sputnik V vaccines on March 1.

Sputnik V vaccines landed in Slovakia

The vaccine will now be checked by authorities, probably offered after two weeks.

22 h
AstraZeneca vaccines against Covid-19

Some criticise recent changes to vaccination strategy

Teachers, shop assistants and drivers receive vaccines doubted by Matovič.

22 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)