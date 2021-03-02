Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Minister Krajčí approved use of Russian vaccine

Full responsibility for any consequences of the vaccine should be taken by the attending physician.

(Source: TASR)

Health Minister Marek Krajčí has approved the therapeutic usage of 200,000 doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V. The ministry published the document on its website. The approval is valid from March 1 until August 31.

“Responsibility for the consequences of administering Sputnik V should be taken by the attending doctor,” the ministry wrote in the document.

The ministry also pointed out that if vaccine recipients experience serious side effects, the doctor is obliged to immediately inform the State Institute for Drug Control (ŠÚKL) in Bratislava and the Ministry of Health of the Slovak Republic.

2. Mar 2021 at 11:31  | Compiled by Spectator staff

