Unique hydrogen technologies developed in Slovakia will be presented at EXPO in Dubai

The exhibits will include a hydrogen passenger car and a hydrogen bus using metal hydride storage tank technologies.

Slovakia will present the unique hydrogen technologies developed in the country at the EXPO Dubai world exhibition held later this year.

The exhibition will be ensured by the Economy Ministry and the Education Ministry, in cooperation with the Technical University of Košice (TUKE) and the Centre for Scientific and Technical Information of the Slovak Republic (CVTI), the cabinet approved in late February.

The two ministers should ensure the purchase of exhibits, i.e. a hydrogen passenger car and a hydrogen bus using metal hydride storage tank technologies developed by TUKE, by the end of September 2021, according to the cabinet resolution.

It is the use of these technologies in passenger, freight, and public transport along with the solution of technical obstacles to their smooth operation, which is crucial in this area.

Related article Car industry needs to jump on the latest trends Read more

"Slovakia can thus fundamentally shift hydrogen mobility and increase the safety of its transport," the document reads, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

Mobility, aviation and space

EXPO Dubai will take place from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. It will be the so-called "big Expo", which takes place once in five years and will last six months. Altogether 192 countries have confirmed their attendance, and the organisers expect there will be as many as 25 million visitors.

Slovakia will present its exhibits at the area of 1,500 square metres. All exhibits on permanent display will be related to mobility, such as a hydrogen-powered bus, a space rover, one of several planes manufactured in Slovakia, and a hydrogen-powered car, said Economy Minister Richard Sulík (SaS) back in January.

Related article Process innovations allow Slovak innovators to shine Read more

There will also be exhibits focused on aviation and space technologies.

Big interest from businesses

More than 250 companies have shown interest in exhibit at EXPO. The final list of exhibitors will be drawn up by the ministry's commission. It will focus on choosing the entrepreneurs and exhibitors, as well as the programme, said Miroslava Valovičová, commissioner for EXPO Dubai, in mid-February.

He also pointed to the high interest of Slovak businesses in the presentation at EXPO, which grew significantly towards the end of last year, as reported by the TASR newswire.

Related article Slovakia has potential to succeed in space Read more

The interested subjects can register on the Slovak Economy Ministry’s website or with the help of the Slovak Investment and Trade Development Agency (SARIO) by the end of 2020.

The interest is high, especially for the rotating display as the topic there changes every two weeks.

“Of course, individual companies attend as well,” Sulík said, as quoted by TASR. “It will take us a little longer to put our exhibition together, but I think it will also be very interesting.”

The exhibits on rotating display may, for example, focus on decarbonisation, the environment, education and 21st century mobility.

3. Mar 2021 at 11:55 | Compiled by Spectator staff