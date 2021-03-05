Hungary should not interfere in Slovakia’s domestic affairs, the MFA says

Ivan Korčok commented on the recent visit of the Hungarian foreign affairs minister who wants to discuss changes in granting Slovak citizenship.

“We want to have good neighbourly relations with Hungary, but I will not allow interference in our internal affairs,” Slovak Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (SaS nominee) said.

He was responding to the recent request of his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó to discuss the draft amendment to the State Citizenship Act. Korčok refused to enter into negotiations, claiming it is a sovereign Slovak matter.

“I asked him to exercise restraint, as the legislative process on this amendment is now under way here,” Korčok said, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

He also summoned the Hungarian Ambassador to Slovakia to explain the proceedings of the Hungarian Minister Péter Szijjártó during the visit in Komárno, south Slovakia, in connection with the amendment to the Citizenship Act.

The problematic law

5. Mar 2021 at 15:05 | Compiled by Spectator staff