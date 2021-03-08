Diplomats recognise the contribution of women in the fight against Covid-19

Today, on International Women’s Day, we celebrate the achievements and leadership of women around the world. We recognise the powerful contribution of women in the fight against the coronavirus, as medics and caregivers, scientists and teachers, in business, and as political leaders.
We are especially mindful that women and girls have been disproportionately affected by the negative economic effects of Covid-19. During the pandemic, women have been more likely to lose their jobs than men, and the burden of unpaid childcare and virtual school has fallen disproportionally on women.
We are concerned about reports from around the world of increasing gender-based violence during the pandemic, which underlines the need for greater effort to prevent and eliminate all forms of sexual and gender-based violence. Lockdowns and other Covid-19 restrictions have exposed women and girls to increased risks of gender-based violence, often at the hands of their partners or other family members, and cut them off from much-needed support.
We support efforts to promote the equitable participation of women in the economy by decreasing the gender pay gap and encouraging equal pay for work of equal value, combatting gender-based discrimination and harassment in and around the work place, and promoting a healthy work-life balance, including the provision of parental and child care.
We also recognise that women have the right to have full control over, and to decide freely, without coercion and violence, matters concerning their body and health. We emphasise respect for the rights of women during childbirth and the importance of universal access for women to health information, education and health care.
We are committed to promoting and protecting the human rights of all people. We want to see gender equality and the full enjoyment of human rights for all women and girls in line with our international obligations. All people deserve to live in safety and dignity, free from violence and fear. We recommit ourselves to achieve this goal.
Signatories:
- Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia
- Embassy of Albania
- Embassy of Argentina
- Embassy of Australia
- Embassy of Austria
- Embassy of Belgium
- Embassy of Bulgaria
- Office of the Embassy of Canada
- Embassy of Colombia
- Embassy Cyprus
- Embassy of the Czech Republic
- Embassy of Denmark
- Embassy of Egypt
- Embassy of Estonia
- Representation of the European Commission
- Embassy of Finland
- Embassy of France
- Embassy of Georgia
- Embassy of Germany
- Embassy of Greece
- Embassy of Iceland
- Embassy of Ireland
- Embassy of Israel
- Embassy of Italy
- Embassy of Kazakhstan
- Embassy of Kuwait
- Embassy of Latvia
- Embassy of Luxembourg
- Embassy of Malta
- Embassy of Mexico
- Embassy of the Netherlands
- Embassy of New Zealand
- Embassy of North Macedonia
- Embassy of Norway
- Embassy of Portugal
- Embassy of Romania
- Embassy of Serbia
- Embassy of Slovenia
- Embassy of Spain
- Embassy of Sweden
- Embassy of Switzerland
- Embassy of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
- Embassy of the United States of America
- Embassy of Uruguay
8. Mar 2021 at 7:10