Diplomats recognise the contribution of women in the fight against Covid-19

Women have the right to have full control over their body and health, states the diplomatic community on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Today, on International Women’s Day, we celebrate the achievements and leadership of women around the world. We recognise the powerful contribution of women in the fight against the coronavirus, as medics and caregivers, scientists and teachers, in business, and as political leaders.

We are especially mindful that women and girls have been disproportionately affected by the negative economic effects of Covid-19. During the pandemic, women have been more likely to lose their jobs than men, and the burden of unpaid childcare and virtual school has fallen disproportionally on women.

We are concerned about reports from around the world of increasing gender-based violence during the pandemic, which underlines the need for greater effort to prevent and eliminate all forms of sexual and gender-based violence. Lockdowns and other Covid-19 restrictions have exposed women and girls to increased risks of gender-based violence, often at the hands of their partners or other family members, and cut them off from much-needed support.

We support efforts to promote the equitable participation of women in the economy by decreasing the gender pay gap and encouraging equal pay for work of equal value, combatting gender-based discrimination and harassment in and around the work place, and promoting a healthy work-life balance, including the provision of parental and child care.

We also recognise that women have the right to have full control over, and to decide freely, without coercion and violence, matters concerning their body and health. We emphasise respect for the rights of women during childbirth and the importance of universal access for women to health information, education and health care.

We are committed to promoting and protecting the human rights of all people. We want to see gender equality and the full enjoyment of human rights for all women and girls in line with our international obligations. All people deserve to live in safety and dignity, free from violence and fear. We recommit ourselves to achieve this goal.

Signatories:

Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia

Embassy of Albania

Embassy of Argentina

Embassy of Australia

Embassy of Austria

Embassy of Belgium

Embassy of Bulgaria

Office of the Embassy of Canada

Embassy of Colombia

Embassy Cyprus

Embassy of the Czech Republic

Embassy of Denmark

Embassy of Egypt

Embassy of Estonia

Representation of the European Commission

Embassy of Finland

Embassy of France

Embassy of Georgia

Embassy of Germany

Embassy of Greece

Embassy of Iceland

Embassy of Ireland

Embassy of Israel

Embassy of Italy

Embassy of Kazakhstan

Embassy of Kuwait

Embassy of Latvia

Embassy of Luxembourg

Embassy of Malta

Embassy of Mexico

Embassy of the Netherlands

Embassy of New Zealand

Embassy of North Macedonia

Embassy of Norway

Embassy of Portugal

Embassy of Romania

Embassy of Serbia

Embassy of Slovenia

Embassy of Spain

Embassy of Sweden

Embassy of Switzerland

Embassy of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Embassy of the United States of America

Embassy of Uruguay

8. Mar 2021 at 7:10