Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

People trust Pfizer and Sputnik V the most

The poll was carried out by the Focus agency.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Mesto Žilina)

Most people in Slovakia would choose to be vaccinated by the US-German vaccine. On the other hand, they trust the Chinese vaccine the least.

This stems from a recent poll carried out by the Focus agency for the Na Telo political talk show broadcast by TV Markíza.

Currently, three vaccines that have been registered with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are officially being used in Slovakia. The ministry soon wants to launch the use of Sputnik V, although it has not been registered by the EMA yet.

The pollster also inquired about people’s opinions on three other vaccines that have been developed but have not been registered by the European authority yet.

Distrust in AstraZeneca higher

As much as 55 percent of 1,018 respondents trust the Corminaty vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, while 35 percent of respondents do not trust it. The vaccine is favoured mostly by supporters of the Za Ľudí party, with more than 86 percent of them claiming they trust it.

It is followed by Sputnik V, with 53 percent of people claiming that they trust it. About 34.8 percent of respondents said they do not trust the vaccine. A majority of the supporters of this vaccine are Hlas voters, with 66 percent considering it acceptable.

In the case of Moderna, 46.9 percent of people said they trust it and nearly 41.3 percent do not trust it.

Another vaccine used in Slovakia, by AstraZeneca, has more distrust than trust. While 42 percent of respondents said they trust it, nearly 47 percent were distrustful.

As for the remaining three vaccines, the trust of respondents oscillates around 30 percent, while around 50 percent distrust them.

Read more about the vaccination in Slovakia:

8. Mar 2021 at 11:24  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: COVID-19 vaccination

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Health Minister Marek Krajčí (left) and PM Igor Matovič (both OĽaNO) welcome the first Sputnik vaccine doses in Slovakia.

For Slovakia, one crisis is not enough

Amid the mounting pressure to step down, the prime minister muffed the one thing his government has been fairly good at.

2 h
Healthcare worker registers a senior in vaccination centre, Trenčín.

Chaos in vaccination registration as new slots open

People 60+ will be able to register for their Covid jab as of Monday.

6 h
Trnava

State planned tests for home use, but the minister bought the wrong ones

The Health Ministry spent nearly €140 million on 35 million tests.

4 h
The automotive industry contributed to good industrial production numbers.

Hospitality sector kept falling, but industry showed resistance towards the second wave

Take a look at what the February 2021 statistics show about the economic situation in Slovakia.

7. mar
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)