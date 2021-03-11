Slovakia’s minimum wage might be actually worse than in Romania

A Romanian with minimum wage can buy more goods and services than a Slovak, analysts say.

The minimum wage in Slovakia is worse than the one in Romania, given the purchasing power. This stems from a recent analysis of the Association of Socio-Economic Analysts.

Career & Employment Guide Source of contacts and up-to-date content for anyone who wants to learn more about the Slovak HR sector. For more details visit our online shop.

The minimum wage in Slovakia for 2021 was set at €623, while in Romania it is €458. This makes a difference of 20.7 percent.

However, given the purchasing power parity, the Slovak minimum wage is 14.4 percent lower.

“A Romanian with a minimum wage of €458 will buy more goods and services than a Slovak with €623,” said analyst Ján Košč, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Several differences

The analysts also point to several inaccuracies in the claims that Slovakia has the highest minimum wage of the entire Visegrad Group (V4) countries in 2021. One of the problems are the exchange rates.

MPs passed the increase in minimum wage Read more

Poland has the highest hourly minimum wage with €3.64, while in Slovakia it is only €3.58, according to Germany’s Hans Böckler Foundation.

Another problem lies in the purchasing power parity, used to compare the income in countries with different price levels.

Some minimum wage critics often claim that the minimum wage in Slovakia is too high, that while in Germany it is 40 percent below the average wage, in Slovakia it is up to 50 percent, according to Tomáš Želinský of the Technical University of Košice.

Related article Career Guide: Exploring Slovak labour market trends and human resources in the wider EU context Read more

“They fail to add that income in Germany is more than double compared with that in Slovakia (in purchasing power parity),” Želinský said, as quoted by TASR.

If only people working in industry are taken into account, the difference is much bigger, Želinský added.

11. Mar 2021 at 11:22 | Compiled by Spectator staff