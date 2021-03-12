Coalition crisis reignited, all options remain open

Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO) has stepped down, yet the coalition crisis continues.
The four coalition partners suggested the crisis was over after their Wednesday night talks but by Friday morning, things had changed.
"We have returned to point zero," SaS leader and Economy Minister Richard Sulík told journalists on Friday, March 12.Related articleHealth minister who compared himself to Jesus Christ is leaving Read more
The crisis started in the wake of the delivery of the Sputnik V vaccine to Slovakia, which Krajčí and PM Matovič procured against the will of their coalition partners, who in turn called it the last straw and demanded a cabinet reshuffle, while claiming nobody was interested in an early election.
Memorandum off before it was on
12. Mar 2021 at 15:38 | Michaela Terenzani