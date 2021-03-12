Coalition crisis reignited, all options remain open

Matovič sent partners back to the start with one press conference.

"We have returned to point zero," SaS leader and Economy Minister Richard Sulík (middle) told journalists on Friday, March 12. (Source: TASR)

Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO) has stepped down, yet the coalition crisis continues.

The four coalition partners suggested the crisis was over after their Wednesday night talks but by Friday morning, things had changed.

"We have returned to point zero," SaS leader and Economy Minister Richard Sulík told journalists on Friday, March 12.

Related article Health minister who compared himself to Jesus Christ is leaving Read more

The crisis started in the wake of the delivery of the Sputnik V vaccine to Slovakia, which Krajčí and PM Matovič procured against the will of their coalition partners, who in turn called it the last straw and demanded a cabinet reshuffle, while claiming nobody was interested in an early election.

Memorandum off before it was on

12. Mar 2021 at 15:38 | Michaela Terenzani