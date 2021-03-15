None of Matovič's ministers trusted by more than half of the public

PM Igor Matovič sees a continuous decline in trust, only one minister is less trusted than him.

The fight against the pandemic and regular conflicts within the ruling coalition have affected the trustworthiness of cabinet members.

As a result, not only have preferences for the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) kept falling, but also its chair and PM Igor Matovič is losing his popularity. The party has lost more than half of the support it received in the parliamentary elections, while the prime minister belongs to the least trustworthy members of the cabinet, as the recent polls have shown.

On the other hand, Economy Minister and SaS chair Richard Sulík seems to be the most trusted cabinet member.

Matovič and Holý low

Sulík is trusted by 38 percent of respondents who took part in the recent poll by Focus, carried out for the Na Telo political talk show broadcast by TV Markíza between February 17 and 24, i.e. one week before the coalition crisis broke out. There were 1,018 respondents.

However, compared to the last poll on the trustworthiness of cabinet members, carried out by Focus in October 2020, Sulík's support fell from 47 percent.

PM Matovič as distrusted by the public as Kotleba and Fico Read more

The second-most trusted cabinet member is Environment Minister Ján Budaj (OĽaNO) with 36 percent and Education Minister Branislav Gröhling (SaS) with 33 percent. Among the five most trusted cabinet members are Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (SaS nominee) with 32 percent and Labour Minister Milan Krajniak (Sme Rodina) with 30 percent.

On the other hand, Deputy PM for Legislation Štefan Holý (Sme Rodina) is the least trustworthy cabinet member, with only 13 percent of respondents saying they trust him. Holý made headlines after he travelled to the UK to see his family based on exceptions granted by hygienists and due to his involvement with several rather controversial draft laws.

Matovič is considered slightly more trustworthy at 19 percent along with two of his party’s ministers: outgoing Health Minister Marek Krajčí (22 percent) and Culture Minister Natália Milanová (22 percent).

15. Mar 2021 at 11:17 | Compiled by Spectator staff