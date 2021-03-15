Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Labour Minister Krajniak resigns

He sees it as a political gesture.

Milan Krajniak accompanied with Boris Kollár (in the back).Milan Krajniak accompanied with Boris Kollár (in the back). (Source: SITA)

Labour Minister Milan Krajniak of Sme Rodina resigned from his post on March 15.

"I see it as a step towards ending the coalition crisis," Krajniak wrote in a letter he wants to send to the president.

He stressed that every coalition party should make some kind of political gesture, and this is the gesture he decided to make.

SaS: It is either Matovič or us Read more 

Krajniak's resignation comes after the representatives of another two coalition parties, Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) and Za Ľudí, called on PM Igor Matovič of OĽaNO to resign from his post, or otherwise they would leave the coalition.

Speaker of Parliament and Sme Rodina chair Boris Kollár reiterated that their party does not have any demands for reshuffles in the cabinet. The party presented five conditions last Wednesday (March 10), focused on helping people and businesses hit by the pandemic.

The Slovak Spectator will bring updates to the story.

15. Mar 2021 at 18:13  | Compiled by Spectator staff

