Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Hard lockdown will not be necessary in Slovakia

Coronavirus situation has improved in the country in mid March, but lifting measures would be premature.

Acting Health Minister Eduard HegerActing Health Minister Eduard Heger (Source: TASR)

Our paywall policy:

The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

A hard lockdown will not be needed in Slovakia now that the second wave of the pandemic has started to improve.

Acting Health Minister Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) announced that during the Health Ministry's regular weekly pandemic situation update on March 16.

The hard lockdown was an option in Slovakia in the event there was no improvement after the government toughened up the anti-Covid measures in the country in early March. Slovakia has avoided this for now, but lifting any of the currently applied measures would be premature, Heger stressed.

The latest measures also include the obligation to wear FFP2 respirator indoors as of March 8.

The Pandemic Commission has recommended the government to prolong the national emergency in the country by another 40 days. The national emergency and curfew that is currently in place expires this week, on March 19.

"Unless we prolong the national emergency, our system of pandemic protection would collapse," the minister said, as quoted by the Sme daily.

The Slovak Spectator will bring more details of the pandemic situation and the regional measures on Wednesday.

Read more about the coronavirus in Slovakia:

16. Mar 2021 at 19:27  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

PM Igor Matovič meets with President Zuzana Čaputová.

News digest: PM silent about his next steps, coalition still in crisis

Some people cancelled their vaccination appointment after a public-service broadcaster's report. Guinea pigs and mice vaccinated with Sputnik V are fine.

2 h
Russel Lunday

In Memoriam – Russel Lunday

A good friend of The Slovak Spectator passed away on Sunday.

9 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)