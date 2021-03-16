Hard lockdown will not be necessary in Slovakia

Coronavirus situation has improved in the country in mid March, but lifting measures would be premature.

Our paywall policy: The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

A hard lockdown will not be needed in Slovakia now that the second wave of the pandemic has started to improve.

Acting Health Minister Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) announced that during the Health Ministry's regular weekly pandemic situation update on March 16.

The hard lockdown was an option in Slovakia in the event there was no improvement after the government toughened up the anti-Covid measures in the country in early March. Slovakia has avoided this for now, but lifting any of the currently applied measures would be premature, Heger stressed.

The latest measures also include the obligation to wear FFP2 respirator indoors as of March 8.

The Pandemic Commission has recommended the government to prolong the national emergency in the country by another 40 days. The national emergency and curfew that is currently in place expires this week, on March 19.

"Unless we prolong the national emergency, our system of pandemic protection would collapse," the minister said, as quoted by the Sme daily.

The Slovak Spectator will bring more details of the pandemic situation and the regional measures on Wednesday.

Read more about the coronavirus in Slovakia:

16. Mar 2021 at 19:27 | Compiled by Spectator staff