Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Families of healthcare workers who died of Covid will be compensated

The cabinet approved several changes to healthcare laws. Some concern vaccination.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: SME)

Our paywall policy:

The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

Compensation for the families of medical staff that died of Covid-19, medical spa treatment for recovered patients and changes that ensure homeless people and all foreigners can get vaccinated are among the changes proposed within the amendments to several healthcare-related laws.

The proposals were approved by the cabinet at its March 17 session. They will now be sent to the parliament, which will discuss them in a fast-track procedure.

What should change?

  • All patients who have recovered from Covid-19 will be entitled to a medical spa treatment, following a recommendation from their doctor. The treatment will be reimbursed by health insurers, with the final amount depending on the seriousness of the patient’s condition. Currently, only people with respiratory problems are entitled to medical treatment.
  • The families of healthcare employees who were infected with Covid during their work and later died of it will be compensated with a one-off contribution of €58,712.30. The compensation will be retroactive.
  • The state will take responsibility for people who decide to be vaccinated with an unlicensed vaccine.
  • People who owe money on health transfers and vulnerable groups (like homeless people) will be entitled to the vaccination. The state will define conditions for the vaccination of foreigners living in Slovakia, too.
  • Temporary professional internships will be open to nurses and midwives, in order to secure medical treatment. It will also be easier for healthcare staff from abroad to come help in Slovak hospitals.

More on the coronavirus development in Slovakia:

17. Mar 2021 at 17:08  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Health care

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics
Coronavirus

Top stories

Eduard Heger, acting health minister, announced several Covid-related changes on March 17.

News digest: No lifted measures during Easter

Rules for vaccinating foreigners specified. The waiting room for vaccination is now open.

2 h

Vaccination should be available to all foreigners in Slovakia. Health Ministry proposed a solution

The ministry proposed a law ensuring access to the Covid-19 vaccination to all inhabitants without difference or regard for social status.

3 h
The curfew emptied the streets in Bratislava.

Cabinet prolonged national emergency

The proposal needs to be approved by the parliament.

3 h
The Bardejov UNESCO world heritage site turns green on St. Patrick's Day.

We are “green” beyond St Patrick’s Day

Without action on climate change, Ireland will no longer be as green as it is now.

6 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)