Families of healthcare workers who died of Covid will be compensated

The cabinet approved several changes to healthcare laws. Some concern vaccination.

Our paywall policy: The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

Compensation for the families of medical staff that died of Covid-19, medical spa treatment for recovered patients and changes that ensure homeless people and all foreigners can get vaccinated are among the changes proposed within the amendments to several healthcare-related laws.

The proposals were approved by the cabinet at its March 17 session. They will now be sent to the parliament, which will discuss them in a fast-track procedure.

What should change?

All patients who have recovered from Covid-19 will be entitled to a medical spa treatment , following a recommendation from their doctor. The treatment will be reimbursed by health insurers, with the final amount depending on the seriousness of the patient’s condition. Currently, only people with respiratory problems are entitled to medical treatment.

, following a recommendation from their doctor. The treatment will be reimbursed by health insurers, with the final amount depending on the seriousness of the patient’s condition. Currently, only people with respiratory problems are entitled to medical treatment. The families of healthcare employees who were infected with Covid during their work and later died of it will be compensated with a one-off contribution of €58,712.30. The compensation will be retroactive.

who were infected with Covid during their work and later died of it will be with a one-off contribution of €58,712.30. The compensation will be retroactive. The state will take responsibility for people who decide to be vaccinated with an unlicensed vaccine .

for people who decide to be . People who owe money on health transfers and vulnerable groups (like homeless people) will be entitled to the vaccination . The state will define conditions for the vaccination of foreigners living in Slovakia, too.

(like homeless people) will be . The state will define conditions for living in Slovakia, too. Temporary professional internships will be open to nurses and midwives, in order to secure medical treatment. It will also be easier for healthcare staff from abroad to come help in Slovak hospitals.

More on the coronavirus development in Slovakia:

17. Mar 2021 at 17:08 | Compiled by Spectator staff