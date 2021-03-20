Items in shopping cart: View
Vlhová wins the Large Crystal Globe in downhill skiing

She is the first Slovak skier to win the World Cup.

Petra Vlhova during the final slalom race in Lanzerheide, Switzerland. Petra Vlhova during the final slalom race in Lanzerheide, Switzerland. (Source: AP/TASR)

Slovak skier Petra Vlhová has won the Alpine Ski World Cup.

It is a major success of her career and a historic moment for the skiing community in Slovakia. Vlhová announced her intention to win the trophy before the season started and she worked hard on her physical and mental preparedness. She is the only skier who has participated in all the races in the World Cup this year.

Petra Vlhová in Lanzerheide. (Source: AP/TASR)

Vlhová will receive the Large Crystal Globe after the last individual race of the season, taking place in the Swiss ski resort Lanzerheide on Sunday.

During the race on Saturday, March 20, Vlhová gained points she needed to become the absolute leader in the World Cup ranking in the 2020/2021 season.

This season, Petra Vlhová won six World Cup races. She also won two silver medals during the World Championship in February.

Her biggest success until now was the small crystal globe for slalom in the 2019/202o season, together with six medals from world championship races (one gold, one bronze, four silver).

20. Mar 2021 at 14:13  | Compiled by Spectator staff

