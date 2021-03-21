Historic success: Vlhová receives the Large Crystal Globe

Petra Vlhová is the first Slovak skier to win the top skiing prize.

Petra Vlhová has wrapped up the most successful season of her so-far career. She is the first Slovak skier to win the Alpine Ski World Cup and has received the Large Crystal Globe on Sunday, March 21, in the Swiss ski resort of Lanzerheide.

The ceremony took place after the last race, giant slalom, which was dominated by Alice Robinson of New Zealand. Vlhová ended 11th.

"It was a really long and tough season," Vlhová said after the race, as cited by the public-service broadcaster RTVS. "I have experienced rise and falls. It is amazing."

Vlhová reiterated that winning the large globe was the aim she and her team have set out for themselves ahead of the season.

"All of us on the team are happy, because we have made a mark in the history of our homeland," Vlhová said. Her victory at home in the Slovak ski resort in Jasná was one of the highlights of the season.

She admitted there was a time during the season when she was not doing as well as she would have wanted.

"At one point in the middle of the season I did not ski the way I wanted at all. It was rather tough then. But it gave me a lot of experiences. I have learned that when things are not going well, one needs to keep fighting to the end," Vlhová said as quoted by RTVS.

21. Mar 2021 at 15:39 | Compiled by Spectator staff