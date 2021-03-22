The Matovič government failed to meet voters' expectations

Most people in Slovakia are dissatisfied with the ruling coalition, the recent Median SK poll showed.

The majority of people in Slovakia are not satisfied with the performance of the Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) government. Only slightly more than ten percent is satisfied.

This stems from a poll carried out by the Median SK agency for the public-service broadcaster RTVS on March 12-18 on 1,003 respondents.

Hlas is gaining strength, along with Sulík’s SaS Read more

The satisfaction with the Matovič-led government keeps falling. While in September 2020, its steps were supported by 38 percent, in January 2021 it was only 27 percent, and in March just 13 percent.

More than one-half of respondents said they are not satisfied with the performance of any party that is part of the ruling coalition. People are the most satisfied with Freedom and Solidarity (15 percent), followed by Sme Rodina and Za Ľudí (11 percent each). The senior ruling party OĽaNO is the last, with only 9 percent.

Only 16 percent of respondents said the ruling coalition met their expectations after the first year in office. As much as 80 percent have a different opinion.

22. Mar 2021 at 11:31 | Compiled by Spectator staff