Hall of mirrors

What Slovak politicians mean when they say sebareflexia.

In these confusing times, what is the one quality that we most desire to see in our leaders? Humility seems too much to ask for. But perhaps wisdom… ability… empathy? Or maybe just a little common sense?

Apparently not.

Judging by the frequency with which Slovak politicians demand it of each other, the thing we most need is… self-reflection.

Unlikely though it may seem, this somewhat rarefied concept is a permanent fixture in Slovak political discourse. A cursory search of news stories from the last decade turns up scores of references.

Very occasionally, someone promises to engage in it themselves, or on behalf of their party – normally after getting walloped in an election. But in the majority of cases, it is someone else that needs to “reflect” on their actions.

Lately, such calls have multiplied.

24. Mar 2021 at 19:00 | James Thomson