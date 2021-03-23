Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

UPDATED: MAR 23, 2021 AT 15:54

Justice Minister Mária Kolíková steps down

She hopes to return to the new cabinet.

Mária Kolíková resigned from the justice minister post on March 23.Mária Kolíková resigned from the justice minister post on March 23. (Source: TASR)

Justice Minister Mária Kolíková (Za Ľudí) has resigned from her post, announcing the decision on March 23.

She is already the fourth minister to leave the Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) cabinet, after health minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO), labour minister Milan Krajniak (Sme Rodina) and economy minister Richard Sulík (SaS).

"I was convinced this was a government of change and that the four ruling parties had a chance to bring about changes," Kolíková told the press conference.

Kolíková hopes that she will return to the post in a new, reconstructed cabinet. She added that conditions for reconstruction of the government have been fulfilled.

She will meet with President Zuzana Čaputová in the afternoon.

“A minister whose work we are very proud of is leaving and we thank her very much,” said Veronika Remišová, chair of junior coalition party Za Ľudí.

Remišová said that she will announce her resignation if she sees that coalition negotiations are going nowhere. “I hope this will not happen,” she stated and repeated that a coalition of four is still the best solution for the coalition crisis.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Juraj Šeliga will leave if Remišová departs.

23. Mar 2021 at 13:14  | Compiled by Spectator staff

