Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Vaccination opened for another age group

People older than 50 years may sign up for vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

(Source: TASR)

Our paywall policy:

The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

The Health Ministry opened registration for vaccination for another age group. Now, people older than 50 years may sign up for the vaccination.

The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are meant for people older than 60 years. People between the age of 50 and 60 will receive AstraZeneca.

People can apply in the virtual waiting room by filling in a registration form. They should receive an appointment once the vaccination centre of their choice has a vacant date.

The spokesperson for the ministry, Zuzana Eliášová, said that those older 60 who applied in the virtual waiting room and have not received an appointment yet will be automatically transferred to vacant places in vaccination centres, where vaccination with the Pfizer/BioNtech and Moderna vaccines is ongoing.

The vaccination centres should be in the same town, in most cases, as the people registering lives in. In rare cases, people may be offered a vacant date in a neighbouring town.

Read more about the coronavirus development in Slovakia:

28. Mar 2021 at 18:36  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: COVID-19 vaccination

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Finance Minister Eduard Heger

Finance Minister Heger proposed as the new prime minister

Matovič said his demands from last week are forgotten.

23m
A street in the village of Varín in the north of central Slovakia bears the name of Jozef Tiso, the controversial President of the Slovak State during the Second World War

Slovakia can do better than Tiso

Why countries glorify war criminals – and what to do about it.

23. mar
The population of sparrows is declining in Slovakia, too.

Sparrows chirp of a healthy environment

The tradition of International Bird Day on April 1 arrives to central Slovakia.

27. mar
Slovak photographer Dežo Hoffmann worked with The Beatles regularly.

Slovak obscenity hidden in The Beatles classic

This week, we look at the lives of some incredible women, including the recently deceased Czechoslovak 'Édith Piaf'.

26. mar
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)