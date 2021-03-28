Vaccination opened for another age group

People older than 50 years may sign up for vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Health Ministry opened registration for vaccination for another age group. Now, people older than 50 years may sign up for the vaccination.

The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are meant for people older than 60 years. People between the age of 50 and 60 will receive AstraZeneca.

People can apply in the virtual waiting room by filling in a registration form. They should receive an appointment once the vaccination centre of their choice has a vacant date.

The spokesperson for the ministry, Zuzana Eliášová, said that those older 60 who applied in the virtual waiting room and have not received an appointment yet will be automatically transferred to vacant places in vaccination centres, where vaccination with the Pfizer/BioNtech and Moderna vaccines is ongoing.

The vaccination centres should be in the same town, in most cases, as the people registering lives in. In rare cases, people may be offered a vacant date in a neighbouring town.

28. Mar 2021 at 18:36 | Compiled by Spectator staff