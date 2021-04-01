Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

President Čaputová appointed the new cabinet

The labour minister has yet to be appointed, Sme Rodina is reconsidering the nomination.

President Zuzana Čaputová appointed Eduard Heger the new prime minister on April 1.President Zuzana Čaputová appointed Eduard Heger the new prime minister on April 1. (Source: TASR)

President Zuzana Čaputová appointed Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) the new prime minister.

She also appointed the new cabinet ministers, except for the labour minister.

Čaputová said that the agreement of the four coalition parties on the new cabinet is only “the beginning of the journey.”

“The real goal will be achieved if this government continues to help the country and its inhabitants,” she said in her speech.

Čaputová hopes the new prime minister will present a new approach and new energy. She also believes that the cabinet will present a new programme statement to the parliament that will reflect the current challenges created by the Covid crisis, and also the possibilities that may arise thanks to the EU recovery plan.

Who will stay and who will be replaced in the new government?Read more 

“An important feature of the new cabinet will be empathy, while a key word to accompany it will be recovery,” the president said.

Heger expressed his hope of the ruling coalition to cooperate, and said that the new government will continue in its efforts to purify and restore the country.

“We have a lot before us, let’s get to work,” he added.

No labour minister yet

The Labour Ministry will be temporarily led by Transport Minister Andrej Doležal (Sme Rodina). His party is expected to introduce a new candidate later.

Sme Rodina originally nominated MP Jozef Hlinka, but after a mutual meeting on March 31, Čaputová announced through her spokesperson that he will not be appointed, and that the party will reconsider its nomination.

She did not give any detailed explanation.

Matovič is the new finance minister. What is expected of him?Read more 

Hlinka made it to the parliament in 2020. Back in 1997, he served as an advisor to then interior minister Gustáv Krajči for five months, the Sme daily reported.

Hlinka worked for Krajči, considered a close collaborator of then PM and HDZS chair Vladimír Mečiar, at the time it was already known that the Slovak Information Service (SIS) intelligence agency abducted the son of then president Michal Kováč to Austria. The police marred the investigation.

Krajči himself has been accused of marring the referendum from May 1997, Sme wrote.

Later, Hlinka worked at the Interior Ministry when Vladimír Palko (KDH) was at the helm, as the deputy head of the minister’s office. He remained at the ministry until 2011, meaning he was working there when both Robert Kaliňák (Smer) and Daniel Lipšic (then KDH) were ministers.

1. Apr 2021 at 10:10 (modified at 1. Apr 2021 at 12:07)  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Vláda Eduarda Hegera

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

The Heger cabinet

Who will stay and who will be replaced in the new government?

Most of the ministers of the Igor Matovič cabinet will continue under Eduard Heger.

3 h
Efforts to make collecting fines for absent highway e-stickers have failed so far.

The state is unable to fine drivers for missing e-stickers. MPs failed to remedy the error

60 days is too short for a fine for drivers on highways without e-stickers.

22 h
NBS Governor Peter Kažimír

Slovak economy to reach pre-crisis levels by the end of this year

The central bank published its prognosis, which is more optimistic than the Finance Ministry's prognosis.

20 h
The population of sparrows is declining in Slovakia, too.

Sparrows chirp of a healthy environment

The tradition of International Bird Day on April 1 arrives to central Slovakia.

27. mar
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)