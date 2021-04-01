Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Memories of a meditative Easter in Bratislava

The deep silence of Christ’s death night made me want to forget history, writes former Fulbright scholar and author Andrew Giarelli.

An Easter lamb cake is placed in a wooden basket.An Easter lamb cake is placed in a wooden basket. (Source: TASR)

I returned to Bratislava from Prague on Palm Sunday with a cold and was not fully well on Zelený štvrtok, Green Thursday. Still, I walked to the university to tape English words for two hours with Rado, my phoneticist office mate.

When I returned home, I resumed reading Patrick Leigh Fermor’s A Time of Gifts, his memoir of a 1934 walk across Europe. I had meant to follow him along the Danube during my first week in Vienna back in January and arrive with him in Bratislava by February, but I had abandoned him somewhere between Munich and Salzburg.

I joined him again as I stretched on the bed under the light Tesco polyester comforter, doubling up the pillow for a headrest. What luxury! I reached Linz, Hitler’s hometown, with Fermor and drifted asleep, waking to struggle through his description of the Danube School of artists, imagining paintings I had never seen.

1. Apr 2021 at 17:43  | Andrew Giarelli

Theme: Foreigners in Slovakia

Easter, Bratislava

