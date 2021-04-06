Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Some measures may be lifted by mid-April

The number of hospitalised Covid patients dropped in the last days of March, but the situation after Easter will be crucial.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR )

The number of hospitalised patients suffering from Covid dropped below 3,000 at the end of March. It was the last parameter necessary for switching the entire country from the black tier of the Covid automat warning system to the dark red tier.

This means it will be possible to lift some measures and reopen non-essential shops and schools for more pupils, under strict conditions.

Still, the situation will depend on how people behaved during the Easter holiday, experts have warned. Analysts from Data without Pathos say that although the numbers were better the last few days, it was mostly due to the fact that fewer got tested during Easter. They say that the numbers may go up slightly in the days to come.

The number of hospitalised Covid patients may also increase slightly, according to mathematician Richard Kollár, who opined that some patients who were released for Easter may return.

Epidemic situation keeps improving, 10 districts will remain in black tier Read more 

“Let’s hope we haven’t messed it up during the holiday,” Kollár wrote on Facebook.

If the situation does not worsen, the first measures will be lifted in two weeks, starting on Monday, April 19.

More details on the epidemiological situation are expected to be revealed on Wednesday, April 7.

What the dark red tier means

6. Apr 2021 at 11:49  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic

