The number of deaths continues breaking long-term averages

Every fifth deceased person was younger than 65.

The number of deaths is still higher than the long-term average. In February 2021, altogether 7,555 people died, which was 59 percent higher than the previous five Februaries, as stems from the data of the Statistics Office.

The number of deaths this February was 2,800 higher than in 2020 or 2019.

One in five people who died in February was younger than 65 years. An overall number of the deceased younger than 64 was 43 percent higher than the average The worst situation was in the Trnava Region.

Significant impact of the second wave

The second pandemic wave has significantly impacted the numbers of the deceased, statistics have confirmed.

The numbers were also quite high in the previous months. While in January 2021, it was 75 percent higher than in the previous years, in December 2020, it was 60 percent more.

“At the national level, the excessive mortality in February was lower than in January, but only slightly,” Zuzana Podmanická from the Statistics Office said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

It is early to be optimistic about the drop, she added, stressing that it is necessary to wait how the situation will develop in the coming months. The data will be adjusted later, with the causes of deaths being specified.

Most deaths between 65 and 74 years

The most deaths occurred in the 65-74 age group. The increase in the number of deaths was slower, but when compared to the five-year average, it was 92 percent higher, the Statistics Office reported.

At the same time, the January data confirmed that the number of deaths are also on the rise in the age group below 64 years.

One in five people who died in February was younger than 65 years. Altogether 1,625 people of this age died in the second month of 2021, while in the previous years it oscillated between 1,100 and 1,200 people, according to statistics.

“While in other age categories, excessive mortality decreased in February, it remained at the January level in the age group of 65 years and less,” Podmanická noted.

Lowest decrease in the Žilina Region

In regional terms, the worst situation was in the Trnava Region, where the number of the deceased rose 90 percent compared to the previous years.

It was followed by the Nitra Region with an 86.4-percent increase, and the Košice Region with 78-percent growth.

The Banská Bystrica Region and Bratislava Region reported an increase of around 50 percent.

The lowest growth in the number of the deceased was reported by the Žilina Region, where it went up by 15 percent only.

14. Apr 2021 at 11:51 | Compiled by Spectator staff