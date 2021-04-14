Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Russia has reportedly asked Slovakia to accept another delivery of Sputnik V

Meanwhile, the possibility to disclose the contract for the purchase of the Russian vaccine will be subject to legal analysis.

The first batch of Sputnik V vaccines arrived in Slovakia on March 1.The first batch of Sputnik V vaccines arrived in Slovakia on March 1. (Source: TASR)

Russia has asked Slovakia to accept another delivery of Sputnik V vaccines. The country has another shipment of vaccines ready, said Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) after the April 14 cabinet session.

Sputnik V could have been rolling out in Slovakia for weeks Read more 

However, the state has not accepted the delivery yet due to the current situation related to the evaluation of the first batch of the vaccine by the State Institute for Drug Control (ŠÚKL), he added, as reported by the SITA newswire.

The Defence Ministry will not be the first choice when discussing the potential transport of the Russian vaccine, the minister continued, adding that his department was not originally supposed to secure the transport of the first batch, delivered in early March, either. Still, as the country was unable to secure the transport in a different way, the vaccines were eventually brought on board an army plane, Naď explained.

Manual for foreign trips

Meanwhile, the cabinet discussed at its session the recent visit of Finance Minister Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) to Russia and Hungary, at which he discussed the vaccine, as well as the evaluation of the vaccine provided by ŠÚKL.

Regarding the visits, criticised by some former and active diplomats earlier this week, Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (SaS nominee) wants to submit a manual for the preparation and approval of the foreign trips of cabinet members for the next cabinet session.

Heger: The decision to make Matovič discuss Sputnik V was pragmatic Read more 

Matovič did not notify the cabinet of either visit. The negotiations in Budapest were not attended by a representative of the Slovak Embassy to Hungary either.

Korčok reiterated his reservations to the visit while rejecting the claims that make him look like an enemy of Hungary. He asked the cabinet members to respect the rules. He has also asked them to trust the Slovak diplomatic service, its experiences and qualities, as reported by the TASR newswire.

In the future, only Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (OĽaNO nominee) should negotiate about vaccines in the future, as he told journalists.

Contract to be checked

Meanwhile, the possibility to disclose the contract for the purchase of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine by Slovakia will be subject to legal analysis, Lengvarský said. The agreement could not be published because of a clause that requires the consent of the second contract party, he added.

Justice Minister Mária Kolíková (Za Ľudí) and Deputy PM for Legislation Štefan Holý (Sme Rodina) are expected to help with the analysis, SITA reported.

The agreement was already delivered to President Zuzana Čaputová, who wanted to learn more about its contents. Recently, the Sme daily looked into the parts of the Hungarian contract that were made public. The 16-page document is very general and vague and claims that Russia does not bear any responsibility for the vaccine.

Hungarian contract on Sputnik V shows that Russia bears no responsibility Read more 

Lengvarský also said that the shipment of the Russian vaccines delivered to Slovakia that are to be checked by Hungary is ready, awaiting his signature. The ministry will comment on the further use of the vaccines once they receive the test results, he added.

He stressed that he will approve its use only if its safety is confirmed.

The minister also expects that the European Medicines Agency will approve the registration of Sputnik V soon, as reported by TASR.

14. Apr 2021 at 17:39  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Illustrative stock photo

Health Ministry makes vaccination against Covid-19 accessible to some groups of foreigners

Third-country nationals without public health insurance left out of system.

6 h
"The online world is a fiction and I fear this fiction is now being served to children as the real world,” says psychiatrist Michal Patarák about children in pandemic spending most of their time at the computers.

We are serving fiction to children as if it was the real world

Top psychiatrist Michal Patarák talks about how the pandemic toll tests mental health.

11 h
Sewing and distributing face masks was one of the most frequent volunteering activities during the first wave of the pandemic.

Volunteering persists in Slovakia, despite the challenges of pandemic

Volunteering still lacks the prestige it enjoys in more western countries.

12. apr
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)