Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

National Receipt Lottery wrapped up

It lasted between September 2013 and February 2021.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: SME)

Once highlighted by the European Commission as a successful tool to fight the VAT gap, the state stopped the National Receipt Lottery in late February 2021.

“The lottery met its purpose,” Martina Rybanská, spokesperson of the Financial Administration, told The Slovak Spectator.

Launched on September 1, 2013, the lottery encouraged people in Slovakia to collect retail receipts from their purchases in shops, restaurants and services, and enter them into a national lottery, with the possibility of winning thousands of euros.

Playing receipt lottery declines Read more 

People started asking for the receipts in shops, while entrepreneurs started issuing them more dutifully. It was a good tool to highlight the problem of tax collection, and contributed to improving tax inspections.

The annual costs to run the lottery, including the payments to winners, amounted to some €1 million, said Ivana Skokanová, spokesperson of the state-run lottery Tipos.

Still, people were gradually losing interest in the lottery. The state meanwhile introduced more efficient tools to fight tax avoidance and tax evasions, for example through the Over Doklad (Check Receipt) app, which allows anyone to check the bills issued by online cash registers.

The app was downloaded more than 34,000 times as of early February 2021. Users have used the app in 1.7 million cases, according to the Financial Administration data.

“We’ve uncovered cases of issuing false receipts in order to avoid the eKasa system thanks to the public,” Rybanská said. “Checking the receipts thus significantly contributes to revealing inconsistencies when using online cash registers.”

19. Apr 2021 at 12:00  | Radka Minarechová

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

As of Monday, hairdressers are among the businesses allowed to open for clients after a four-month-long lockdown.

Test-obsessed Slovakia opens up, though most elderly are still not immunised

What does the government need to do to make this post-lockdown opening Slovakia’s last? Sputnik, still at the centre of attention, is not the answer.

3 h
The explosion of the ammunition depot in Vrbětice in 2014.

Czechia is our closest ally. Slovak officials support diplomatic actions against Russia

President, prime minister and other high-ranking officials responded to the explosion row between Czechia and Russia.

6 h
Conditions for wearing respirators and face masks are changing, too.

Can I go shopping after 20:00 or travel to the Tatras? (Q&A)

The Public Health Authority specified the new anti-covid restrictions, valid as of Monday, April 19.

17. apr
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)