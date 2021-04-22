Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Every school should be school of democracy. Slovakia lags behind

Pandemic sparks human rights-related debates, showing that most people lack the theoretical background to discuss these issues.

Dagmar HornáDagmar Horná (Source: Archive of Human Rights Olympics, 2018)

Quite often we have heard intimate stories. A student said his father would just bang on the table and make a decision for everyone, without discussing the matter any further. But once I have a family, the student said, I will sit my children at the table and we will talk everything through and try to agree on what is best for us.

Dagmar Horná, the chairperson of the National Commission of the Human Rights Olympics, pointed out how varying may be the approach in different families. The Human Rights Olympics may be a way for some to experience something completely different from what they've been used to at home or at school.

“What is better than knowing that a child was given a tool, a vision of how to live when they grow up?” she said.

In an interview with The Slovak Spectator, Horná said that human rights education should go on, from the cradle to the grave, talking about what people may face if they neglect this. She also noted that the pandemic has sparked interest and many discussions on where violations of human rights begin, and pointed to many cases that unveiled what she calls people's desperate lack of knowledge on human rights and rule of law.

Raising young citizens

Human Rights Olympics is a national competition for secondary-school students in Slovakia, aimed at the promotion and protection of human rights and democracy. The 2021 edition is its 23rd, though in practice it has been around for quarter century now, with the first two editions as pilots.

Recently, the competition won the European Citizens' Prize 2020, for its efforts to help strengthen the fundamental pillars of democracy.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

22. Apr 2021 at 15:20  | Nina Hrabovská Francelová

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď and Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok after the press conference

News digest: Slovakia supports Czech Republic and expels Russian diplomats

People who have recovered from Covid will not be required to take a test for a longer period. The grey wolf is a year-long protected animal from today.

1 h
The Sme daily marked 20 years in print on January 15.

Penta financial group leaves Petit Press six years after hostile takeover

Petit Press publishes the Sme daily and co-owns The Slovak Spectator.

7 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)