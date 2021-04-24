Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Conditions for crossing borders change again, several exceptions from quarantine added

Conditions for cross-border commuters who have permanent or temporary residence in Slovakia and work in a neighbouring state will not change.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

From Monday, April 26 at 6:00, the distance limit for cross-border commuters from neighbouring countries changes from 30 to 100 kilometres.

As a result, people who have permanent or temporary residence in the neighbouring state up to 100 kilometres from Slovak borders and who work in Slovakia, also up to 100 kilometres from the border, will not need to go into quarantine.

CORRECTION: Conditions for crossing borders change from April 19 Read more 

A negative result of an antigen or RT-PCR test no older than seven days will be required, according to the ordinance of the Public Health Authority.

Slovak citizens who live in the neighbouring state up to 100 kilometres from the open border crossing do not have to go into home isolation either. But they will need a negative test too.

“Conditions for cross-border commuters who have permanent or temporary residence in Slovakia and work in a neighbouring state do not change,” Daša Račková, spokesperson for ÚVZ, told the TASR newswire.

More exceptions for animal keepers

The exception from quarantine without the need to show a negative test result will include people who maintain the operation of fields with agricultural activities. People who work in the food industry, forest management and those who ensure veterinary care for farming animals will also be exempt.

In addition, people who own or keep animals in need of a specialised diagnostic veterinary examination, surgery or treatment offered by specialised veterinary workplaces in other member states of the EU are exempt.

Obligatory isolation and testing do not apply to EU citizens and their family members passing through the Slovak area while travelling to another EU country. They must pass through Slovakia without stopping (except for necessary refuelling) within eight hours after entering the country.

24. Apr 2021 at 9:11  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Illustrative stock photo

Toy store chain is the retailer of the pandemic year 2020

Dráčik came ahead of the chain of bookstores Martinus that dominated the ranking in previous years.

18 h
Hlohovec castle, whose part has been already reconstructed, is one of monuments re-opening its gates for visitors.

News digest: Mass testing may be over before the summer

A pile of rubbish at Bratislava’s Orthodox Jewish cemetery obscured precious gravestones.

18 h
Illustrative stock photo

Applying for the S1 document for vaccination? Insurer will need proof of residence

EU citizens who live in Slovakia and want to be vaccinated against Covid-19 should request the S1 form in the country of their insurance.

23. apr
Dagmar Horná

Every school should be school of democracy. Slovakia lags behind

Pandemic sparks human rights-related debates, showing that most people lack the theoretical background to discuss these issues.

22. apr
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)