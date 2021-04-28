Assistance for UK nationals applying for residency in Slovakia extended

IOM has provided UK nationals with advice and support in taking the action the Slovak government has required when securing correct residence documentation.

The UK Government is extending support for potential at-risk groups including old people, disabled people and those with language difficulties who live in Slovakia and across Europe, by continuing the activity of the UK Nationals Support Fund (UKNSF) and supplementing it with an additional £1 million.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) office in Slovakia provides practical advice to UK nationals who need additional support with their residency applications, including how to exchange their residence card, to guiding them through their online appointment booking with the Foreigners' Police.

“The IOM provides vital support to UK nationals in Slovakia who need additional support with their residency application or to exchange their EU Residence Card,” said Nigel Baker, British Ambassador to Slovakia. “I urge all UK nationals living in Slovakia to take action as soon as possible before the June 30 deadline, in order to be able to evidence their rights under the Withdrawal Agreement.”

A detailed guidance

The IOM’s website provides information to UK nationals in Slovakia on how to process their residency applications.

The site offers UK nationals and their family members detailed guidance on residency requirements and procedures. The IOM has made a short video explaining the service they can provide for UK nationals, which is free of charge.

UK nationals should visit the Living in Slovakia Guide to check what action they may need to take on a residence, driving licences, health care, passports and travel.

28. Apr 2021 at 11:34 | Compiled by Spectator staff