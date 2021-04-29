Curfew rules will change. Most restrictions will be kept only in districts in a bad situation

Changes come into force on Monday, May 3.

Given the improving situation in Slovakia, the cabinet approved big changes to the curfew.

Starting next Monday, May 3, only districts in the dark red tier will keep curfew rules between 5:00 and 1:00.

Districts in the red tier and light red tier will only have evening curfew, meaning that there will be restrictions between 21:00 and 1:00.

The all-day ban on travelling abroad for holiday purposes remains in place.

This stems from an ordinance approved by the cabinet at its April 28 evening session.

New map of districts from May 3. (Source: Health Ministry)

On the national level, the entire Slovakia will switch into red tier, apart from 10 districts that will remain in dark-red tier.

Rules for dark red tier districts

Curfew applies between 5:00 and 1:00, with the following exceptions:

Between 5:00 and 21:00 without a test

buying essentials (grocery stores, pharmacies, chemists, pet shops and the petrol station);

going to kindergarten, school or other school facility (both children and parents who accompany them). At the same time, people other than pupils and school employees are not allowed to enter school buildings without a negative test or other confirmation about recovering from Covid or being vaccinated;

going to the doctor and medical facilities;

going for a Covid test;

going into the countryside (also to other districts) and doing sports;

going to a funeral, wedding ceremony or christening;

taking care of a relative or close person;

walking pets within 1 km of home, taking care of farm animals;

taking children to their parents (if they are separated) based on a court’s decision;

taking people to nursing homes;

medicinal walks with older people within a 1-km of home;

an appointment with a law enforcement body or court;

going to and from church and “individual spiritual care”;

going to and from the countryside for holders of a hunting licence, for the purpose of dealing with African swine fever.

Between 5:00 and 21:00 with a negative test

going to work if you cannot work from home or going to a job interview (including school employees): confirmation from your employer of the time and place of work; negative PCR or antigen test no older than 7 days for dark red- and black-tier districts; or confirmation that you have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 180 days; or confirmation you were vaccinated against Covid-19. In the case of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna) more than 14 days should have passed since your second dose, or in the case of the vector vaccine, AstraZeneca, more than four weeks should have passed since your first dose; or confirmation you have recovered from Covid-19 and have been vaccinated up to 180 days previously with either a vector or an mRNA vaccine and at least 14 days have passed since your first dose; or confirmation that you could not be tested;

going to non-essential shops and services: negative PCR or antigen test no older than 7 days required; or confirmation that you have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 180 days; or confirmation you were vaccinated against Covid-19. In the case of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna) more than 14 days should have passed since your second dose, or in the case of the vector vaccine, AstraZeneca, more than four weeks should have passed since your first dose; or confirmation you have recovered from Covid-19 and have been vaccinated up to 180 days previously with either a vector or an mRNA vaccine and at least 14 days have passed since your first dose; or confirmation that you could not be tested;

going to and from swimming pools, museums, galleries, libraries, zoos, botanical gardens and other similar institutions, driving schools: negative PCR or antigen test no older than 7 days required; or confirmation that you have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 180 days; or confirmation you were vaccinated against Covid-19. In the case of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna) more than 14 days should have passed since your second dose, or in the case of the vector vaccine, AstraZeneca, more than four weeks should have passed since your first dose; or confirmation you have recovered from Covid-19 and have been vaccinated up to 180 days previously with either a vector or an mRNA vaccine and at least 14 days have passed since your first dose; or confirmation that you could not be tested;

going to an individual recreational activity: negative PCR or antigen test no older than 7 days required; or confirmation that you have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 180 days; or confirmation you were vaccinated against Covid-19. In the case of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna) more than 14 days should have passed since your second dose, or in the case of the vector vaccine, AstraZeneca, more than four weeks should have passed since your first dose; or confirmation you have recovered from Covid-19 and have been vaccinated up to 180 days previously with either a vector or an mRNA vaccine and at least 14 days have passed since your first dose; or confirmation that you could not be tested;

going to a public administration body: negative PCR or antigen test no older than 7 days required; or confirmation that you have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 180 days; or confirmation you were vaccinated against Covid-19. In the case of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna) more than 14 days should have passed since your second dose, or in the case of the vector vaccine, AstraZeneca, more than four weeks should have passed since your first dose; or confirmation you have recovered from Covid-19 and have been vaccinated up to 180 days previously with either a vector or an mRNA vaccine and at least 14 days have passed since your first dose; or confirmation that you could not be tested;

university students going to a state exam: negative PCR or antigen test no older than 7 days required; or confirmation that you have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 180 days; or confirmation you were vaccinated against Covid-19. In the case of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna) more than 14 days should have passed since your second dose, or in the case of the vector vaccine, AstraZeneca, more than four weeks should have passed since your first dose; or confirmation that you have recovered from Covid-19 and have been vaccinated up to 180 days previously with either a vector or an mRNA vaccine and at least 14 days have passed since your first dose; or confirmation that you could not be tested;

going to scrapyards: negative PCR or antigen test no older than 7 days required; or confirmation that you have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 180 days; or confirmation you were vaccinated against Covid-19. In the case of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna) more than 14 days should have passed since your second dose, or in the case of the vector vaccine, AstraZeneca, more than four weeks should have passed since your first dose; or confirmation you have recovered from Covid-19 and have been vaccinated up to 180 days previously with either a vector or an mRNA vaccine and at least 14 days have passed since your first dose; or confirmation that you could not be tested;

going to mass events approved by the Public Health Authority (ÚVZ): negative PCR or antigen test no older than 7 days required; or confirmation that you have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 180 days; or confirmation that you were vaccinated against Covid-19. In the case of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna) more than 14 days should have passed since your second dose, or in the case of the vector vaccine, AstraZeneca, more than four weeks should have passed since your first dose; or confirmation that you have recovered from Covid-19 and have been vaccinated up to 180 days previously with either a vector or an mRNA vaccine and at least 14 days have passed since your first dose; or confirmation that you could not be tested;

going abroad if you prove it is not for holiday purposes and that you should not be in self-isolation at home or in a quarantine facility: negative PCR or antigen test no older than 7 days required; or confirmation that you have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 180 days; or confirmation that you were vaccinated against Covid-19. In the case of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna) more than 14 days should have passed since your second dose, or in the case of the vector vaccine, AstraZeneca, more than four weeks should have passed since your first dose; or confirmation that you have recovered from Covid-19 and have been vaccinated up to 180 days previously with either a vector or an mRNA vaccine and at least 14 days have passed since your first dose; or confirmation that you could not be tested;

going for a prison visit: negative PCR or antigen test no older than 7 days required; or confirmation that you have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 180 days; or confirmation that you were vaccinated against Covid-19. In the case of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna) more than 14 days should have passed since your second dose, or in the case of the vector vaccine, AstraZeneca, more than four weeks should have passed since your first dose; or confirmation that you have recovered from Covid-19 and have been vaccinated up to 180 days previously with either a vector or an mRNA vaccine and at least 14 days have passed since your first dose; or confirmation that you could not be tested.



Between 21:00 and 1:00

going to and from work: confirmation from your employer of the time and place of work, and: negative PCR or antigen test no older than 7 days for dark red- and black-tier districts; or confirmation that you have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 180 days; or confirmation that you were vaccinated with the second shot at least 14 days before; or confirmation that you could not be tested;

necessary medical treatment;

taking care of a relative or close person;

walking pets within 1-km of home, taking care of farm animals;

travelling abroad (except for going on holiday): negative PCR or antigen test no older than 7 days required; or confirmation that you have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 180 days; or confirmation that you were vaccinated with the second shot at least 14 days before; or confirmation that you could not be tested;

going to and from the countryside for holders of a hunting licence, for the purpose of dealing with African swine fever.

Rules for red and light red tier districts

Curfew applied between 21:00 and 1:00, with the following exceptions:

Between 21:00 and 1:00

going to and from work: confirmation from your employer of the time and place of work, and: negative PCR or antigen test no older than 14 days in red-tier districts; negative PCR or antigen test result no older than 21 days in light red-tier districts; or confirmation that you have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 180 days; or confirmation that you were vaccinated with the second shot at least 14 days before; or confirmation that you could not be tested;

necessary medical treatment;

taking care of a relative or close person;

walking pets within 1-km of home, taking care of farm animals;

travelling abroad (except for going on holiday): negative PCR or antigen test no older than 7 days required; or confirmation that you have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 180 days; or confirmation that you were vaccinated with the second shot at least 14 days before; or confirmation that you could not be tested;

going to and from the countryside for holders of a hunting licence, for the purpose of dealing with African swine fever;

going to a law enforcement body.

Tiers of districts starting May 3 Districts at Warning Level 3 (dark red) Ilava • Kysucké Nové Mesto • Lučenec • Martin • Myjava • Poltár • Považská Bystrica • Trenčín• Turčianske Teplice • Tvrdošín Districts at Warning Level 2 (red) Bánovce nad Bebravou • Banská Bystrica • Banská Štiavnica • Bardejov • Bratislava I-V • Brezno • Bytča • Čadca• Detva • Dolný Kubín • Galanta • Gelnica • Hlohovec • Humenné • Kežmarok • Košice I-IV • Košice-okolie • Krupina • Levice • Levoča • Liptovský Mikuláš • Malacky • Medzilaborce • Michalovce • Námestovo • Nové Mesto nad Váhom • Partizánske • Pezinok • Piešťany • Poprad • Prešov • Prievidza • Púchov • Revúca • Rimavská Sobota • Rožňava • Ružomberok • Sabinov • Šaľa • Senec • Senica • Snina • Spišská Nová Ves • Stará Ľubovňa • Svidník • Trebišov • Trnava • Veľký Krtíš • Vranov nad Topľou • Žarnovica • Žiar nad Hronom • Žilina • Zvolen Districts at Warning Level 1 (light red) Dunajská Streda • Komárno • Nitra • Nové Zámky • Skalica • Sobrance • Stropkov • Topoľčany • Zlaté Moravce

29. Apr 2021 at 11:35 | Compiled by Spectator staff