Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Pandemic opened path to changes. Digitalisation and automation issues dominate

Companies focus on their operation in new conditions, and their relation to customers, stems from a survey among business consulting experts.

Tax consultants have been helping clients with various problems, some linked to the pandemic. Tax consultants have been helping clients with various problems, some linked to the pandemic. (Source: Unsplash)

A higher interest in digitalisation and automation processes and online solutions are among the main changes experts in business consulting have encountered since the pandemic hit. Some sectors were able to benefit from the change in conditions.

The Slovak Spectator spoke with Kenneth Ryan, country managing partner of KPMG in Slovakia; Valéria Morťaniková, senior manager in the Tax Advisory department of Deloitte in Slovakia; and Věra Výtvarová, country managing partner of PwC Slovensko.

What you will read in the story:

  • How the pandemic has impacted the agenda business consulting companies are dealing with
  • What business opportunities the pandemic has opened
  • Which tools can help businesses generate profit
  • Whether the state assistance has been effective

The Slovak Spectator (TSS): How has the coronavirus crisis affected the agenda you are dealing with? What type of requests are your clients addressing your company with the most?

11. May 2021 at 14:15  | Radka Minarechová

