Wind power stations can be erected in Slovakia after a 17-year ban

The first wind power plant in Slovakia was put in operation in 2003.

The current political direction of Slovakia and the technical condition of the national grid are reopening opportunities for the development of renewable energy sources in Slovakia. As a consequence, new wind power plants can be built in Slovakia after a 17 year ban, noted the Slovak Association of the Photovoltaic Industry and Renewable Energy Sources (SAPI), adding that photovoltaics and wind energy should play a lead role.

"In 2003, the first wind power plant in Slovakia was put into operation. Despite the fact that it has continued to work, it has remained a memento of missed opportunities,” said SAPI Director Ján Karaba, as cited in a press release.

Even though there were both the projects and the will on the part of investors, lack of interest and weak support from former governments buried any efforts to develop wind energy in Slovakia, he noted.

The situation is different today. At the beginning of April when new power interconnectors between Slovakia and Hungary were put in commercial operation, the Economy Ministry announced the end to the stop-state, which practically gives the green light to new projects.

“There is room for the development of renewable energy sources and wind energy must not be left out,” said Karaba. “The wind is blowing in Slovakia in the same way as in neighbouring countries and it would be cause huge damage to not use the potential of this renewable resource and not contribute to the decarbonisation of the Slovak economy.”

30. Apr 2021 at 14:17 | Compiled by Spectator staff