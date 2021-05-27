Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
SPECTACULAR SLOVAKIA

The multifunctional space that became the Presidential Palace

It once served as a place where young children could spend their free time.

The Grassalkovich Presidential PalaceThe Grassalkovich Presidential Palace (Source: SME Archive)

This article was published in Bratislava City Guide. With this detailed, pocket-sized guide, it is impossible to get lost in the Slovak capital.

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide! Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide!

Bratislava’s Presidential Palace dates from 1760 and was formerly owned by Count Anton Grassalkovich, an advisor to Empress Maria Theresa and the chairman of the Hungarian Royal Chamber.

Originally, the late-baroque summer palace would have been at the centre of the city’s high society, but has subsequently been adapted for various purposes. During the previous totalitarian regime it was turned into the Klement Gottwald House of Pioneers and Youth, i.e., a facility where schoolchildren could spend their free time.

After the fall of the communist regime in 1989 it underwent an extensive reconstruction and became the seat of the Slovak president. The rear part of the park is accessible to the public.

Opening hours:

The garden is open on Mondays through Sundays. The palace is open to the public only once a year during official Presidential Open Day held usually in June.

Ticket prices:

Admission is free.

The Grassalkovich-Presidential Palace (Grasalkovičov-prezidentský palác)

Address: Hodžovo námestie 1, Bratislava

Related articleBratislava travel guide: Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide! Read more 

27. May 2021 at 7:00  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

More of topic: Bratislava

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Veronika Remišová (left) and Mária Kolíková (right)

Za Ľudí may break up as it attempts to change its leader

Junior coalition party is experiencing problems that may disrupt the Heger government.

3 h
The airport in Bratislava reopened.

How to travel to and from Slovakia during COVID-19

Check out which border crossings are open, and how bus, train and air transport works.

22m

News digest: More freedom for vaccinated travellers

Summer season with new travelling rules. Free choice of vaccines to be available from early June.

18 h
Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina)

MPs wanted to bring former SIS director from custody to parliament

We can even vote to bring in Putin and Biden, Speaker of Parliament Kollár said.

19 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)