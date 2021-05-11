Highway will soon connect Košice and Bratislava via Hungary

It remains unclear when the cross-country highway through Slovakia will be finished.

Ongoing construction of D1 highway between Hubová and Ivachnová (April 2, 2021) (Source: TASR)

The long-expected connection between the western and eastern Slovak capitals will be completed in the upcoming months.

Yet it will not be a cross-country road passing Slovakia. Instead, Bratislava and Košice will be connected via Hungary, as the regional daily Korzár reported.

Several people travelling between the two cities are already using the Hungarian M30 highway, which is incomplete. The construction of the missing 58-kilometre stretch from the border village of Tornyosnémeti, with the town of Miskolc, started in July 2016, and is now nearing completion, the Nemzeti Infrastruktura Fejlesztö highway company reported.

11. May 2021 at 17:41 | Compiled by Spectator staff