Conditions for travelling to Czechia change again

Self-isolation will be required.

The Czech Republic will relist Slovakia as a red country, i.e. a country with a high risk of infection, starting on Monday, May 17.

This means that people entering Czechia from Slovakia will have to fill in the Public Health Passenger Locator Form prior to their arrival and send it to a respective regional hygiene office in the Czech Republic. They must show confirmation of this at border control if asked.

At the same time, they have to show a negative antigen test result no older than 24 hours or a negative PCR test result no older than 72 hours when crossing the border. Travellers will then have to stay in self-isolation until receiving a negative PCR test result, which they need to pay for. The test should be taken within 5 days after their arrival and the result has to be submitted to a respective regional hygiene office in the Czech Republic.

Incomers from Slovakia are required to wear respirators (types FFP2, KN95, N95, P2, DS) during the first 14 days since their arrival, both inside and outside, the Slovak Foreign Affairs Ministry reported on its website.

People entering the Czech Republic who have been vaccinated on the territory of Slovakia, Germany, Austria, Poland, Hungary and Slovenia will have an exception if they have confirmation that at least 22 days have passed since they received the first vaccine jab.

15. May 2021 at 17:40 | Compiled by Spectator staff