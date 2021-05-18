No quarantine required when travelling to Austria

New rules come into force on May 19.

People travelling from Slovakia to Austria will no longer have to self-isolate from May 19.

Austria has listed Slovakia as an A group country where quarantine is not necessary, said State Secretary of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Martin Klus.

When travelling to Austria, people will need a negative Covid-19 test result or confirmation on vaccination against Covid-19 or recovery from the disease.

If they have no such document, they will have 24 hours to get the antigen or PCR test.

“The positive news is that there is no mandatory quarantine, as well as no special exceptions or categories of citizens who could enter Austria without having to enter quarantine,” Klus wrote on Facebook.

Confirmation in German or English

Klus added that the confirmation on vaccination or recovery from the disease, as well as the test result, should be in German or English.

“Unfortunately, because of the lack of uniform confirmation on the Slovak side, this might be a problem for our citizens who receive confirmations in Slovak,” Klus noted, adding that he hopes this problem will be solved within a few hours.

Austria accepts the confirmation on receiving vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency, plus the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm, Klus added. The Russian Sputnik V vaccine will not be accepted.

18. May 2021 at 17:53 | Compiled by Spectator staff