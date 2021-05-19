People receiving the Covid vaccine jab will receive a bilingual certificate

The certificates will be available also to people who have been already vaccinated.

Starting on Saturday, May 22, everybody receiving the Covid vaccine jab will receive a bilingual certificate.

Moreover, those who have already been vaccinated will be able to download the certificate from Korona.gov.sk. There should be link on the website where they can fill in an email address to which a confirmation will be sent. Confirmations should be available for both the first and second jabs, Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (OĽaNO nominee) said.

These certificates are temporary and will be replaced with digital green passes, which will be issued starting June 26.

The decision comes after a discussion about vaccination certificates in Slovakia. As The Slovak Spectator reported earlier, the current documents people receive in vaccination centres are not the same, and some do not even have a stamp from the vaccination centre or a QR code. Moreover, they are in Slovak only, meaning that they cannot be accepted abroad.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has been pointing out this problem since late December 2020, when vaccination against Covid started in Slovakia, as the ministry's state secretary (or deputy minister) Martin Klus said during a talk show broadcast by Radio Expres. He added that they were already asking at the time for the issuing of documents in at least two languages.

19. May 2021 at 11:26 (modified at 19. May 2021 at 13:43) | Compiled by Spectator staff