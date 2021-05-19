Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

People receiving the Covid vaccine jab will receive a bilingual certificate

The certificates will be available also to people who have been already vaccinated.

(Source: TASR)

Starting on Saturday, May 22, everybody receiving the Covid vaccine jab will receive a bilingual certificate.

Moreover, those who have already been vaccinated will be able to download the certificate from Korona.gov.sk. There should be link on the website where they can fill in an email address to which a confirmation will be sent. Confirmations should be available for both the first and second jabs, Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (OĽaNO nominee) said.

These certificates are temporary and will be replaced with digital green passes, which will be issued starting June 26.

The decision comes after a discussion about vaccination certificates in Slovakia. As The Slovak Spectator reported earlier, the current documents people receive in vaccination centres are not the same, and some do not even have a stamp from the vaccination centre or a QR code. Moreover, they are in Slovak only, meaning that they cannot be accepted abroad.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has been pointing out this problem since late December 2020, when vaccination against Covid started in Slovakia, as the ministry's state secretary (or deputy minister) Martin Klus said during a talk show broadcast by Radio Expres. He added that they were already asking at the time for the issuing of documents in at least two languages.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

19. May 2021 at 11:26 (modified at 19. May 2021 at 13:43)  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

More of topic: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics: COVID-19 vaccination

Top stories

People queuing in front of the vaccination centre in Bratislava, May 15

Data on people waiting for their vaccine jab revealed

The biggest interest in vaccination is in the Bratislava Region.

21 h
Illustrative stock photo

Making the connections between work and life

In the regular "Making the connections between work and life" section, Alena Kanabová of Accenture and Martin Maštalír of Cisco share what the turbulent last year has taught them both in and out of the office.

18. máj
New construction in Demänovská valley.

Unhappy mayors, happy developers. What does the proposed construction law change?

Construction is governed by rules almost half a century old, Sme Rodina looking to make changes.

18. máj
Illustrative stock photo

Economy grew slightly in beginning of the year, analysts pleasantly surprised

Slovak economy remained above zero in the first quarter of 2021, growth reached 0.3 percent.

18. máj
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)