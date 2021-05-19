Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Ban on holidays abroad has been lifted. Problems may still occur

The Slovak Spectator has picked some destinations for travelling and requirements incomers have to meet when entering them.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

Ending the national emergency on May 15 automatically scrapped the ban on travelling abroad for recreational purposes.

As part of the preparation for foreign holidays, holidaymakers should check the conditions for entering their final destination. Some simplification, at least for the countries that are members of the European Union, can be brought by the digital green Covid passes, which should be put into use on June 26.

Until then, travellers must meet several requirements to avoid the obligation to self-isolate. In countries that demand incomers from Slovakia to undergo it, those who have recently recovered from Covid or are vaccinated are exempt.

Slovakia might face some complications when it comes to vaccination, though, since it lacks a uniform Covid vaccination certificate. The Health Ministry promises to offer bilingual vaccination certificates to everybody who receives the jab after Saturday, May 22, and there will be an option for those who have already been vaccinated to ask for the confirmation from next Monday, May 24.

The certificates will only be temporary and should be replaced by the green passes in late June.

Slovakia will participate in the testing of Covid passes. They should be launched in mid-June Read more 

“If somebody needs to travel abroad now, we recommend they contact their general practitioner and ask for a confirmation of the International Certificate of Vaccination,” Zuzana Eliášová, spokesperson of the ministry, told The Slovak Spectator. Some general practitioners do not want to confirm such documents, though, claiming they did not administer the vaccine.

The Slovak Spectator looked at the conditions for incomers applied by the neighbouring countries, popular holiday destinations in Europe, and also some countries overseas.

Travelling to:

The Czech Republic

19. May 2021 at 15:37  | Radka Minarechová

