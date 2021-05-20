Slovakia getting ready for ice hockey championships

The national team will play at least seven matches in the preliminary round.

The 2021 ice hockey world championship is held in Riga. (Source: TASR)

The median age of the 28-member Slovak team is 24.75 years, with the youngest players being 17 and 18.

“We have the youngest team since 1996, when we joined the A category of the world championship,” said Miroslav Šatan, general manager of the representation team, as quoted by the Sportnet.sk website.

Moreover, tor nearly half of the players, it will be their first world championship. Ambitions are quite high, despite many new faces.

“We don’t have any big stars on our team, nor established NHL players, and many players will attend the world championship for the first time,” Šatan added, as quoted by Sportnet.sk. “But we still hope they’re ready and able to play.”

Matches and schedule

Slovakia will play at least seven matches as part of the preliminary round against its rivals in Group A. The matches will be played at the Olympic Sports Centre in Riga.

The first match takes place on Friday, May 21, against Belarus. Here is the complete schedule:

May 21, 2021 (Friday) at 19:15: Slovakia vs Belarus

May 23, 2021 (Sunday) at 11:15: Slovakia vs Great Britain

May 24, 2021 (Monday) at 15:15: Slovakia vs Russia

May 27, 2021 (Thursday) at 15:15: Slovakia vs Switzerland

May 29, 2021 (Saturday) at 19:15: Slovakia vs Denmark

May 30, 2021 (Sunday) at 19:15: Slovakia vs Sweden

Jun 1, 2021 (Tuesday) at 15:15: Slovakia vs the Czech Republic

20. May 2021 at 11:36 | Compiled by Spectator staff