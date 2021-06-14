Covid hit the real estate market but outlook remains positive

Sustainability to play a key role in investors’ decisions.

Bratislava is experiencing a development boom in the former industrial zone. (Source: TASR)

Despite the overall slowdown on the real estate market, its outlook remains positive. The retail sector was the most hit due to shops closing during lockdowns, while the industrial and logistics sector was the least influenced. The pandemic keeps on affecting the real estate sector in 2021. Predictions are positive, with the trend of sustainability playing an increasing role in investors’ decisions.

“What comes next depends to a large extent on the success of the Covid vaccination, the stability of the political situation and willingness to support the business environment in Slovakia,” Richard Urvay, director of Colliers International in Slovakia, told The Slovak Spectator.

Covid-19 slashed investment

14. Jun 2021 at 7:00 | Jana Liptáková