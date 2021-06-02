Two districts will enjoy the most freedom since the lockdown

Some people have registered for the Sputnik V jab, but it is unclear what will happen to the doses that are not used.

The severity of the pandemic in Slovakia continues to decrease and the situation is gradually improving throughout the districts.

Starting next Monday, June 7, two districts, Šaľa and Turčianske Teplice, will turn green. They will not have any restrictions for dining in restaurants and similar facilities, visiting museums or galleries, and using swimming pools, while the rules for mass events and other premises like gyms or water parks will be quite loose.

Another 39 districts will be classified in the yellow tier and 29 in the orange tier, which means there will be certain restrictions for mass events, dining and other facilities.

Only six districts will be in the light red tier. Three districts, namely Banská Štiavnica, Kysucké Nové Mesto and Myjava, will be in the red tier, meaning the restrictions there will be the strictest.

The representatives of the Health Ministry confirmed that they are discussing the changes to the Covid automat warning system but have not revealed any details yet.

Most people waiting in the west

Meanwhile, the situation is improving in the neighbouring countries too, Matej Mišík, head of the Institute for Health Analyses, which runs under the Health Ministry, told the June 2 press conference.

The trends there are quite similar to those of Slovakia.

Meanwhile, the country is continuing to vaccinate. Nearly 1.8 million people have received the first Covid vaccine jab, which represents some 38 percent of the population, and more than 880,000 have been fully vaccinated. The highest share of vaccinated people is among the 70-80 age group: 65 percent of them have been vaccinated.

The number of people waiting for their first vaccine jab. (Source: Health Ministry)

About 100,000 are currently waiting for their vaccination appointment in the online registration system. A majority of those in the virtual waiting room are in the western and northwestern districts.

What about Sputnik?

Around 3,000 people have signed up for the unregistered Sputnik V vaccine since it was launched yesterday, said Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (OĽaNO nominee).

He confirmed that Slovakia has paid for the 200,000 doses delivered to Slovakia in early March, but he has not said what they will do if these doses are not used before their expiration.

Finance Minister Igor Matovič (OĽaNO), who negotiated the purchase of the Russian vaccine, considers 3,000 people registered for Sputnik V jab a success, given "the huge three-month anti-campaign."

In his opinion, Lengvarský should prepare a plan for using the vaccines if they are not used before their expiration date.

Tiers of districts starting June 7 Districts at Warning Level 2 (red) Banská Štiavnica • Kysucké Nové Mesto • Myjava Districts at Warning Level 1 (light red) Bardejov • Nové Mesto nad Váhom • Ružomberok • Skalica • Sobrance • Trenčín Districts at Alert Level 2 (orange) Bánovce nad Bebravou • Banská Bystrica • Bytča • Čadca • Gelnica • Humenné • Ilava • Krupina • Levice • Liptovský Mikuláš • Medzilaborce • Námestovo • Piešťany • Poprad • Považská Bystrica • Rimavská Sobota • Rožňava • Senica • Snina • Spišská Nová Ves • Stará Ľubovňa • Svidník • Trnava • Tvrdošín • Veľký Krtíš • Vranov nad Topľou • Žarnovica • Žiar nad Hronom • Žilina • Zvolen Districts at Alert Level 1 (yellow) Bratislava I-V • Brezno • Detva • Dolný Kubín • Dunajská Streda • Galanta • Hlohovec • Kežmarok • Komárno • Košice I-IV • Košice-okolie • Levoča • Lučenec • Malacky • Martin • Michalovce • Nitra • Nové Zámky • Partizánske • Pezinok • Poltár • Prešov • Prievidza • Púchov • Revúca • Sabinov • Senec • Stropkov • Topoľčany • Trebišov • Zlaté Moravce Monitoring (green) Šaľa • Turčianske Teplice

2. Jun 2021 at 17:45 | Compiled by Spectator staff