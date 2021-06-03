Bratislava councillors may be prosecuted for suspicious subsidies

The Economy Ministry wants to control state pandemic rent aid more intensively.

The General Prosecutor’s Office has received a criminal complaint concerning subsidy fraud for state rent assistance against three Bratislava city councillors.

The complaint was submitted by the Economy Ministry, which also plans to intensify the checking of state rent assistance, the TASR newswire reported.

“We have paid out about €60-€70 million for rent,” said Economy Minister Richard Sulík (SaS), as quoted by TASR. “Even if 1 percent of them errs, it might not be much, but it is still about 800 contracts.”

The ministry is monitoring the case and is ready to submit a criminal complaint in any justified case.

Problems with subsidies

The criminal complaint was submitted against Bratislava city councillors Rastislav Tesovič, Soňa Svoreňová and Tomáš Korček.

Their involvement in suspicious rent subsidies was first described by the ethics watchdog Transparency International Slovakia (TIS), which has pointed to several suspicious subsidies since the beginning of the year. Apart from the trio, it also involved the councillor for the Lamač borough, Radoslav Olekšák.

