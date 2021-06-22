An excellent opportunity to experience 12th to 19th-century central Europe

The Mariássys family history is documented in Markušovce and remembered by the Lower Manor House, now a museum.

Font size: A - | A +

This article was published in the Košice Region Travel Guide. Discover the region on the border between Western and Eastern European culture with our regionial guide.



The history, and to a large extent the major buildings, of Markušovce a few kilometres from Spišská Nová Ves are deeply connected to one family, the Mariássys. In fact the town itself was named after one of the 12th century Mariássys, Marko, and the village’s dominant structure is the fortified Mariássys Manor House, now in ruins.

By the late 17th century the combined efforts of the Imperial Army, various fires, and family squabbles resulted in the closing of the large manor house and building a Lower Manor House which survives and offers the focus for today’s visitor. The property stayed in the Mariássy family until it was sold in 1933 and emptied of its contents.



Following World War II, the estate became state-owned and in 1953 took on its role as a museum of historical furnishings.



The Lower Manor House, built in the Renaissance style of block-fortified manor houses, is overwhelming. With its four cylindrical towers, false 3rd floor, moat, and central tower it cries out “the people who live here are powerful and important”. Intimidating visitors was not a bad idea as few at that time came peacefully. The system for “barring the door” involved a log built into the door casement.

Touring the interior raises as many questions about the building’s inhabitants as it answers. State-sponsored reconstruction made the building inhabitable but sheds little light on what living there must have been like. Perhaps it is because the museum’s contents come from various places. For example, there was an off-hand comment that some porcelain on a dining room table “was owned by a Jewish family”.

The furniture collection is nonetheless impressive. The first floor features artefacts largely local to the Spiš area including many from Spiš Castle while the ground floor offers a broader range of artefacts from across the country.

Behind the Lower Manor House is the “Rococo Folly” or the Dardanelles built in 1778 for an anticipated visit by Emperor Joseph II. When the Emperor’s plans changed (“Sorry…”) the unfinished building (the two side wings were not complete) became a summer home for the Mariássy family. Today the now completed building serves as a museum for keyboard and string instruments (including a large collection of accordions) and the second floor as a recital hall for public performances.

Opening hours:

The sites are open during the season accordingly:

May-Jun, Sep-Oct: Tue-Sun

Jul-Aug: Mon-Sun

Nov-Apr: Tue-Sat

Ticket prices:

Admission for adults is 5€.

For more information on pricing, visit the website of the museum.

Markušovce: Lower Manor House and Summer Palace Dardanelle (Kaštieľ Markušovce a Letohrádok Dardanely) Address: Michalská 59, Markušovce; Phone: +421 (0)917 746-339; Website: www.muzeumspisa.com

Related article

Related article Košice Region travel guide: discover the region on the border between Western and Eastern European culture with our guide. Read more

22. Jun 2021 at 7:00 | Compiled by Spectator staff