Slovakia is gradually turning green. More districts will be in the best possible tier

A million people have been vaccinated.

The government approved an update of a map of districts of the Covid automat warning system on Wednesday. The epidemic situation is still improving.

From June 14, two districts will be red, three districts will be light red, 19 districts will be orange and 49 districts will be yellow. Six districts will turn green.

There will not be any districts in the black or dark red tier.

The epidemic situation in Slovakia keeps improving. There are 200 cases per day on average and 314 patients are hospitalised. The numbers are decreasing by 20 percent per week.

“The positive thing is that we have less than 30 patients who require artificial lung ventilators,” said Matej Mišík, an analyst of the Health Ministry.

There are also more than a million fully-vaccinated people. The Health Ministry is coming up with some ways to speed up vaccination.

From June 30, mobile testing sites will no longer function as they have been, Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský said. They should be combined with sampling points for PCR and LAMP tests, and there should be fewer of them.

The state also plans to reimburse the costs of PCR tests for children before they enter summer camps, but it did not specify how many would be reimbursed.

Tiers of districts starting June 14 Districts at Warning Level 2 (red) Kysucké Nové Mesto • Myjava Districts at Warning Level 1 (light red) Banská Štiavnica • Skalica • Trenčín Districts at Alert Level 2 (orange) Bánovce nad Bebravou • Bardejov • Bytča • Čadca • Gelnica • Humenné • Levice • Námestovo • Nové Mesto nad Váhom • Piešťany • Rimavská Sobota •Ružomberok • Senica • Sobrance • Spišská Nová Ves • Trnava • Tvrdošín • Vranov nad Topľou • Žilina Districts at Alert Level 1 (yellow) Banská Bystrica • Bratislava I-V • Detva • Dolný Kubín • Dunajská Streda • Galanta • Hlohovec • Ilava • Kežmarok • Komárno • Košice I-IV • Košice – okolie • Krupina • Levoča • Liptovský Mikuláš • Lučenec • Malacky • Martin • Medzilaborce • Michalovce • Nitra • Nové Zámky • Partizánske • Pezinok • Poltár • Poprad • Považská Bystrica • Prešov • Prievidza • Revúca • Rožňava • Sabinov • Senec • Snina • Stará Ľubovňa • Svidník • Trebišov • Veľký Krtíš • Žarnovica • Žiar nad Hronom • Zlaté Moravce • Zvolen Monitoring (green) Brezno • Púchov • Šaľa • Stropkov • Topoľčany • Turčianske Teplice

9. Jun 2021 at 17:19 | Compiled by Spectator staff