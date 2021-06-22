Bratislavans can bring still usable items they no longer need to the City Bazaar

Bratislava and municipal waste collection company organising a collection to help households get rid of unused items and simultaneously raise money for a reuse centre.

Items offered within the City Bazaar held last October. (Source: Courtesy of OLO)

The Bratislava city council and the OLO municipal waste collection company are inviting Bratislavans to bring still usable items they no longer need to the City Bazaar.

“After the success of the City Bazaar held in October last year, the capital, in cooperation with OLO, has resolved to organise one this year as well,” said OLO’s spokesperson Linda Golejová as cited in the press release.

From June 9 to 23, those interested can bring unneeded but still usable items directly to the OLO headquarters at Ivanská Cesta 22 every Wednesday from 12:00 to 18:00 and every Friday and Saturday from 8:00 to 18:00. The City Bazaar will take place afterwards.

The purpose of the bazaar is to rid the household of unnecessary items, which would become waste otherwise, giving them a second life.

“People will be able to buy the collected items for symbolic prices at the City Bazaar, which will take place on the premises of the municipal company Komunálny Podnik on Bazová 8 on June 26 and 27,” said Golejová.

The raised money will be used for building a permanent reuse centre in Bratislava.

“Last year we collected 16,000 items, thanks to which Bratislava saved 4.5 tons of waste,” said Golejová. “The money raised came out to as much as €9,000.”

The items collected included books, CDs, DVDs, LPs, glass, china and pottery, toys, books, magazines, pieces of furniture, sport items, bags and rucksacks as well as prams. Electric devices are not collected under this scheme.

22. Jun 2021 at 17:58 | Compiled by Spectator staff