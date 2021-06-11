Slovak team plays Euro 2020, but they are not among favourites

See the Slovak nomination.

Slovak football representatives during training in St. Petersburg, where Slovaks will play the first two matches of the European Championship. (Source: TASR)

24 teams, 51 matches in 11 towns and 31 days of football. Euro 2020 starts on June 11, a year later than scheduled and Slovakia will play its first match on June 14.

This is the second time in history Slovak representation will play in the competition. Five years ago, Slovak football players fought their way from the group to 1/8 final but lost to Germany, the Sportnet daily reported.

The Slovaks advanced to the tournament thanks to a successful play-off, when they first eliminated Ireland after a penalty shootout and then Northern Ireland 2: 1 after extra time.

"At Euro 2020, they are not among the favorites," Sportner daily wrote. "Even moving from a group where they are gradually stretched with Poland, Sweden and Spain would be a small sensation."

In the E-group of the transferred EURO 2020, Slovaks will eventually meet with Poland (June 14 at 18.00 CET in St. Petersburg), Sweden (June 18 at 15.00 CET in St. Petersburg) and Spain (June 23 at 18.00 CEST in Seville).

Slovakia at the EURO 2020 nomination Goalkeepers: Martin Dúbravka (Newcastle United)

Dušan Kuciak (Lechia Gdansk)

Marek Rodák (FC Fulham) Defenders: Peter Pekarík (Hertha Berlín)

Martin Koscelník (Slovan Liberec)

Martin Valjent (RCD Mallorca)

Ľubomír Šatka (Lech Poznaň)

Milan Škriniar (Inter Miláno)

Denis Vavro (SSD Huesca)

Tomáš Hubočan (Omonia Nikózia)

Dávid Hancko (Sparta Praha) Midfielders: Marek Hamšík (IFK Göteborg)

Stanislav Lobotka (SSC Neapol)

Ján Greguš (Minnesota United)

Patrik Hrošovský (KRC Genk)

Juraj Kucka (Parma Calcio)

Ondrej Duda (1. FC Kolín)

Jakub Hromada (Slavia Praha)

Róbert Mak (Ferencváros Budapešť)

Vladimír Weiss (ŠK Slovan Bratislava)

László Bénes (FC Augsburg)

Lukáš Haraslín (Sassuolo Calcio)

Tomáš Suslov (FC Groningen) Forward: Róbert Boženík (Feyenoord Rotterdam)

Michal Ďuriš (Omonia Nikózia)

Ivan Schranz (FK Jablonec)

11. Jun 2021 at 14:33 | Compiled by Spectator staff